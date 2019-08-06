SRF has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 70 per cent amounting to Rs 7 per share
SRF has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 70 per cent amounting to Rs 7 per share

SRF Ltd Q1 profit jumps 41 pc to Rs 189 crore, to set up Rs 424 crore PTFE plant

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): SRF Limited, a chemical-based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates, has reported 41 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 189 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal compared to Rs 134 crore in the year-on period.
Consolidated revenue grew by 9 per cent from Rs 1,676 crore to Rs 1,828 crore while earnings before interest and tax increased by 16 per cent from Rs 254 crore to Rs 295 crore in Q1 FY20.
"The chemicals business was negatively impacted due to a slower than expected recovery, post our Dahej site closure in April," said company's Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram.
"But our packaging films business had an excellent quarter. The technical textiles business was impacted negatively due to lower offtake by customers. Going forward, we remain optimistic that our diversified model will hold us in good stead," he said in a statement.
The board of directors approved the setting up of an integrated polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) plant along with R22 plant as feedstock at an aggregate cost of Rs 424 crore.
SRF has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 70 per cent amounting to Rs 7 per share.
Till June 30 this year, SRF had applied for a total of 170 patents. Till date, the company has been granted 38 patents globally.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:58 IST

Aman announces new destination: AlUla, Saudi Arabia

AlUla [Saudi Arabia] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aman is pleased to announce its forthcoming debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023. Following a partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Aman will develop three distinct resorts of architectural excellence in North West Saudi Arabia, i

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:45 IST

PNB Housing Finance raises fresh $75 million ECB from Sumitomo...

New Delhi [India] Aug 6 (ANI): PNB Housing Finance Limited said on Tuesday it has raised fresh 75 million dollars (about Rs 522 crore) of external commercial borrowing (ECB) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in Singapore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:45 IST

Niine takes period talk to cricket grounds

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine has been breaking several barriers since its launch. This nimble, home-grown brand was the first to say "Let's talk periods", coming out openly and addressing the topic of menstruation to both men and women.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:38 IST

Online Fixed Deposit with Bajaj Finance: Play it smart when FD...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points in the past 6 months and is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points on August 7, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:38 IST

BalleBaazi.com raises USD 4 million Series A round funding

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BalleBaazi.com, the leading online fantasy gaming platform launched last year in January, has received massive funding of USD 4 million from two private equity funds based out of Singapore and Delhi, in series A round.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:14 IST

ICRA downgrades Tata Motors' various instruments to AA minus

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rating agency ICRA has downgraded non-convertible debenture programme, long-term loans, long-term fund-based facilities and long-term non-fund-based facilities totalling Rs 22,250 crore to IRCA AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:20 IST

Equity indices show marginal gains, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone with marginal gains during early trading on Tuesday despite weak global cues with the rally led by banking, realty, metal, financial services and pharma stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Purple Style labs acquires Pernia's Pop up Shop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Purple Style labs (PSL) a Mumbai headquartered premium fashion platform has acquired Pernia's Pop Up Shop (PPUS), a leading multi-brand e-commerce website which houses over 500 of India's pre-eminent designer brands.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Declining exports of cotton yarn, a matter of deep concern, Dr K...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr K V Srinivasan, Chairman, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) in a statement today stated that exports Cotton Yarn from India in the first quarter of April-June 2019 have fallen by a steep 33 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:07 IST

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 offline Sales to begin across 1000 retails...

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that its newly launched first-ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be available in close to 1000 retails stores including Croma, Poorvika and other retail outlets starting from August 1

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:06 IST

Fesschain - Indian start-up trying to solve issues plaguing Block chain

New Delhi [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): While the block chain ecosystem has evolved a lot in the past few years, however, widespread adoption of existing public block chain systems is facing multiple challenges.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:56 IST

Bombay Dyeing reverses losses, reports profit of Rs 27.6 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Wadia Group-owned Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against a net loss of Rs 93.7 crore during the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Read More
iocl