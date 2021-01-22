Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB GROUP) associated with Mega Film Project "Thank God" as producer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB Group), a major Media and Entertainment conglomerate in India, has announced their association with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria with a mega film venture of 2021 titled "Thank God."

This mega budget project has an extravagant star cast including Ajay Devgan, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in lead roles.

They are into every vertical of media like Broadcasting, Content Production, Digital, VFX, Studios, and News and Currents Affairs. They have recently completed 40 years in the field of media. During this period have created multiple iconic brands like SAB TV, Mastiii, Governance now and produced around 10 films including Superhit "Total Dhamaal."



Starring: Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet, Siddharth Malhotra in lead

Directed by: Indra Kumar

The Muharat Ceremony has been performed at Film City, Mumbai.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

