Sri Balaji Society proudly announces Sri Balaji University Pune (SBUP)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 27 (ANI/Digpu): Sri Balaji Society, Pune has announced the launch of its private university, i.e. Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) for the first time in India.

The esteemed society operates the following institutes: BIIB (Balaji Institute of International Business), BITM (Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management), BIMM (Balaji Institute of Modern Management) and BIMHRD (Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development) and is one of the leading Business Schools in India.

With the university accreditation, students will now get an MBA which is a full time two years of Masters's program from Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) which is affiliated by the Government of Maharashtra.

The University accreditation reflects the Balaji Society's record growth in its professional development through its various postgraduate diploma and degree programs.

the various fields of specialisation include finance, information technology, telecom, operations and supply chain management, business analytics, human resource development, international business with marketing being one of the highly recognised specialisation.

"Introduction of Sri Balaji University, Pune is one of the greatest milestones that we have achieved so far as it not only reflects better quality and diversity in our academic offerings and programs but also underscores our rich history, long term goals, and shared vision. This has added another feather to our cap. We can now emphasize on our long-held commitment to improvising the benefits of quality education at a private institution level and groom our candidates for the right jobs through appropriate inputs. As the Society is now affiliated to the State government, we hope this will ensure more trust among the existing as well as the aspiring candidates", said Prof Dr Col A Balasubramanian, Chancellor, Sri Balaji University, Pune.

Sri Balaji Society, Pune was founded in the year 1999 and has been committed to providing quality education ever since. The society has earned multiple accolades across all these years which include BIMM being ranked as one of the top three institutes offering 'Marketing' specialisation in India.

Another noteworthy accolade includes Sri Balaji Society being ranked as the third top Business School in Pune by Times of India. Sri Balaji University, Pune operates on three significant pillars which are discipline, dedication, and determination.

The institute is also known for its conducive and dynamic environment along with excellent infrastructure which enables students to work hard towards their goals and achieve their dreams.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

