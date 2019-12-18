Sri Sri Ravishankar, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat unveil world's first zero water wastage technology RO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the sideline of a water conservation program at Art of living Bengaluru, Sri Sri Ravishankar & Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched an RO water purifier with first of its kind Zero water wastage technology.

Invented by Dr. Mahesh Gupta, also known as Pure waterman of India & CMD of Kent RO, this is a completely Indianized breakthrough technology that ensures ZERO WATER WASTAGE THROUGH RO Purifiers.



With the first of its kind Zero Water Wastage Technology™, KENT RO will recycle the residue water in a manner that not even a single drop gets wasted; The outcome of the pure water through reverse osmosis process is also boosted from 25 percent to 50 percent.



The conventional RO water purifier has a recovery rate of 4:1, that is, 4 glasses of water will give one glass of pure water. But with the new technology, the recovery rate is boosted to 50 percent. This implies that four glasses of water will produce 2 glasses of drinkable water. And the remaining two glasses will further be recycled and filtered to make it drinkable. Therefore, not even a single drop of water gets wasted in the RO process. This is achieved through various innovative and patented processes that involve advanced filtration procedure as well as the use of most efficient RO membranes.



Stressing on the problem of water wastage from RO Water Purifiers, Mr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman Kent RO Systems Ltd. said, "Water Wastage through RO will be a history soon as we have invented Water purifier with Zero waste Technology. On the whole, conventional RO water purifiers require 40 litres of raw water to produce 10 litres of pure and drinkable water, so you can very well imagine how much water is being flushed away daily. Realizing this huge problem and technology lag countrywide, Kent RO Systems Limited has come up with this innovative "ZERO WATER WASTAGE TECHNOLOGY". This undeniably is one of the biggest sources to save wastage of drinking water at the household level."



The unique technology basically utilizes a computer-controlled process that recovers more than 50% water as purified water. The remaining water which generally flushed out will be recycled again by adding it to the water tank and further filtered using highly complex and advanced technology to make it drinkable again. Another key factor is controlled minerals in the water so despite poor to poorest quality of water the technology will retain all essential minerals in the filtered water making it a hundred percent pure and rich. The newly invented technology has been tested by the various state of the art accredited labs and they have affirmed the results.



"With families focusing more and more on living a healthy lifestyle and averting potential health risks due to contaminated water, the market for water purifiers in India is growing at a remarkable rate," said Mr. Mahesh Gupta.



A recent report by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) based on samples tests conducted on tap water of 21 cities has cities alarming test findings. 15 out of 21 cities were unsuccessful at meeting one or more safety parameters.



Moreover, cities such as Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu, Lucknow, Chennai and Dehradun have ranked among the cities where the tap water quality is below average. The national capital too where samples were taken from 11 different locations failed to meet the requirements on a maximum of 19 parameters. Hence RO water purifiers have taken a front seat and demand is growing. But this leads to another challenge that is wastage of water through the conventional water purifiers.

"Furthermore, acute shortage and depleting groundwater levels together have led to an upsurge in demand for water treatment products that helps save water by reducing wastage. The zero-water wastage technology from KENT provides ultimate peace of mind for people who want to drink pure, clean water while putting an end to wastage of water," said Mahesh Gupta.



The company has introduced the first RO purifier Grand Plus equipped with the revolutionary Zero Water Wastage Technology and in the future, all the RO purifiers of Kent will have this technology.



The combination of Zero Water Wastage Technology and KENT's patented Mineral RO technology to address the two key challenges of any conventional RO i.e. to stop the water wastage in the form of residue water and second is to retain the essential natural minerals in purified water using the TDS Controller, thereby providing 100% safe and tasty drinking water. Also, the double purification of RO + UV / UF removes even dissolved impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, viruses and salts, making water 100% pure.

