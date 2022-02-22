sRide car-pooling app offers services without required approval: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday cautioned the public against sRide car-pooling app saying the tech firm offers semi-closed (non-closed) pre-paid instrument (wallet) services without authorisation from the central bank.



"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that sRide Tech Private Limited, a company having its registered office at 1201, Tower-7, Close North, Nirvana Sector-50, Gurgaon, Haryana, is operating a semi-closed (non-closed) pre-paid instrument (wallet) through its car-pooling app (application) 'sRide' without obtaining the required authorisation from RBI under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. As such, any person dealing with sRide Tech Private Limited, will be doing so at their own risk," the RBI said in a statement.

"Members of public are urged to exercise utmost caution while using such application/s, dealing with and before parting with their money to any such unauthorised entity. In their own interest, members of public should verify and satisfy themselves that the application used or the entity they are dealing with is authorised to carry out the activity it performs or assures to perform. The list of authorized payment system providers/ authorized payment system operators are displayed on RBI website," the RBI added. (ANI)

