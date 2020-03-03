Sridhar Venkatesh appointed as Managing Director and VP of GSK India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals India said on Tuesday that Sridhar Venkatesh has been appointed as its Managing Director and Vice President from April 1.

He succeeds Annaswamy Vaidheesh who will retire on March 31.

Venkatesh is a senior business leader with more than 24 years of diverse experience in pharmaceuticals and healthcare. He has a strong track record of success in multiple roles within GSK.

Venkatesh joined GSK in 2011 as Head of commercial, established products, branded generics, and moved as General Manager in Singapore before taking up the role of Commercial Head in India from 2014 to 2016.

He was then promoted as Vice President of central America and the Caribbean before taking the current role as Vice President for emerging markets east with direct management of six markets (Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka).

The science-led global healthcare company has been in India since 1924.

(ANI)

