SSV Ramakumar gets extension as Director (R&D) on IndianOil Board

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has given a one-and-a-half year extension to SSV Ramakumar as Director (Research & Development), IndianOil Corporation with effect from February 1, 2022.

Ramakumar, who joined the IndianOil Board as Director (R&D) on February 1, 2017, has got the extension till July 31, 2023.



An alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, Ramakumar has over three decades of experience in R&D, deployment in the downstream hydrocarbons sector, notably in the areas of lubricant technology, refinery process research streams, catalyst development, and nanotechnology.

Ramakumar is currently leading a project of constructing the world's largest renewable energy research centre of IndianOil with net-zero power and water credentials.

(ANI)

