StackRoute announces Job-Linked "Post Graduate Program in Full-Stack Product Engineering" for fresh engineering graduates and young professionals

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): StackRouteTM, an NIIT venture announced the launch of 'Post Graduate Program in Full-Stack Product Engineering' for fresh engineering graduates and young professionals.

This is a remotely delivered virtual program, which transforms fresh engineering graduates into multi-skilled full-stack product engineers, who are day one ready for live projects/product development. This is an innovative outcome-based program, designed by industry practitioners with experience in building large-scale complex applications.



This is a job-linked program and offers flexible EMI options for fee payment to the learners, which starts only after they get the job and start earning. The job interviews will be scheduled after post successful completion of the program.

If the learner does not secure a job after successfully completing the program, they will not have to pay EMIs.



StackRoute creates multi-skilled and multi-disciplinary programmers who can become key members of high-performance teams in top-notch product engineering companies and IT firms. StackRoute has trained over 5000 professionals for leading Technology companies.

Speaking on the announcement Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, "Having worked with leading Technology Companies, StackRoute has created a niche for itself as the go-to organisation for disruptive learning solutions amongst Tech Professionals wanting to acquire deep-skills."

"I am happy to launch this program, which will help produce highly skilled and 'Day One Ready' product engineers. Developed basis our deep understanding of industry requirements and the skill gap among young professionals and fresh engineering graduates, this virtual program will equip the learners to seize superior career opportunities," he added.

The program comes with a 3-part structure that involves Programming Foundation, followed by Full Stack Programming and Product Development. The total duration of the program is 19 weeks. This is a full-time program, and requires each learner to be available for eight hours every day through virtual platforms for the entire program duration.

Initially, participants work individually to learn programming languages and elements of full-stack development, and later grouped into teams of six to eight people to develop, test and deploy a technology product.

