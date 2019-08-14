Stakeholders to address challenges in integrating renewable energy

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): To debottleneck renewable energy space and make the environment-friendly power grow faster, industry leaders and government representatives will gather here next week to explore ways of integrating renewable energy and storage with the power transmission grid.

The stakeholders will include regulators, state utilities, developers, load dispatch centres, central transmission utility, electricity trading platform and weather forecasters.

Maintaining stability of the transmission systems amid rising unpredictable power generation has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for power sector to avoid any blackouts.

The move to bring all the stakeholder comes at a time when solar and wind energy installations account for close to one-fifth of the country's total power generation capacity and rising. This requires advanced forecast, disciplined scheduling and appropriate balancing action for efficient grid management to prevent losses and avoid its collapse.

India aims to install 175 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity including 100 GW of solar power installations by the year 2022. This target is driven by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy which will be represented in the meeting on August 21 by its senior officials.

"Unstable generation of renewable energy from wind and solar plants together is posing significant technical difficulties in grid management," said Kavita Sharma, Joint Director at the trade body ASSOCHAM.

"The challenges are likely to increase as India has set an ambitious target to add renewable energy generation capacity. Additional renewable energy capacity cannot achieve without the cohesiveness among all the stakeholders," she said.

India boasts of world's one of the largest and most complex transmission networks in the world and its uninterrupted management is a herculean task for the stakeholders.

The meet being hosted by ASSOCHAM's National Council on New and Renewable Energy will have representation from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, state electricity regulatory commissions, the Central Electricity Authority, load dispatch centres from different regions and states, state and central transmission utilities, private developers, Indian Meteorological Department and Indian Energy Exchange among others.

The meet will be attended by the representatives from Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Participants will discuss forecasting accuracy, seasonal variations, different regulations at state and centre, curtailment of power supplies to utilities, unviable distribution sector, transmission planning for renewable energy, storage technology and cost optimisation for grid stability. (ANI)

