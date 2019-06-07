Stanza Living residence
Stanza Living residence

Stanza Living begins operations in seven new cities

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:14 IST

New Delhi [India] June 7(ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest student housing brand - Stanza Living has begun full-swing operations in Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Pune, Baroda and Dehradun as part of its pan-India expansion plan.
With this, the company has reached a national inventory of 22,000 beds across ten cities, growing more than 150x in 24 months. The company has also clocked INR 20 crore revenue in FY18-19. As part of its growth strategy, Stanza Living has been focusing on expanding network, strengthening its technology platforms and increasing team strength across cities.
"We aim to reimagine student living for the millions of students migrating in the country, with our hassle-free, tech-enabled and service-led housing experience. Our entry into these strategic educational hubs is a step towards building a pan-India student living brand, where residents can be assured of comfort, convenience and community experience at transparent rents. We are confident of reaching a target of over one lakh beds by 2021," said Anindya Dutta, Co-founder, Stanza Living.
"Students in India expect their next place of residence to be an extension of home. Yet they are often forced to compromise on infrastructure and service quality. Our comprehensive offering covers all daily hassles - nutritious food, unlimited laundry, Wi-Fi, professional housekeeping, tech-enabled security, and responsive feedback mechanism - in a comfortable residence space. Additionally, our engaging personal and professional well-being programmes - Stanza Social and Stanza Springboard, help build a vibrant environment for students to live and grow together," said Sandeep Dalmia, Co-founder, Stanza Living.
The company operates a full-stack model, ensuring end-to-end management of all student residences under its operations. This is done through a comprehensive technology platform that ensures seamless delivery of services like food, Wi-Fi, laundry, housekeeping, security set-up (CCTV cameras, biometric access) and more.
Focused on smart-living, the company also provides students the Stanza Resident App, which has been designed to get a pulse of student needs, provide a responsive feedback management system and enable overall ease of communication.
Since its inception in 2017, Stanza Living has raised nearly USD 17 million (INR 115 Cr) from investors, becoming the largest funded student housing operator in the country. The company now has 100 student residences across 10 cities, namely, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Pune, Baroda, Dehradun and Jaipur. Stanza Living is backed by marquee global investors like Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, Matrix Partners and Alteria Capital.
According to real estate consultant JLL, there are nearly 37 million students pursuing higher education in India, of which an estimated 11 million migrant students seek accommodation. Student housing sector is currently a $15 billion industry. While student housing spaces are already big segments in the US and Europe, India is still at a nascent stage but growing at a rapid pace.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:31 IST

Seagram's Royal Stag 'Makes It Large' gives cricket fans money...

New Delhi [India] June 7(ANI/BusinessWire India): Making it large in the international cricket showground, Seagram's Royal Stag, the proud partners of the ICC World Cup 2019, announces 'India's Largest Fan' campaign for die-hard cricket fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:11 IST

Timely availability of credit is key to boost exports: Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): A stable policy framework and easy availability of credit are essential for Indian exports to make a mark in international markets, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:11 IST

Messe Frankfurt India announces e-waste collection drive on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 7(ANI/BusinessWire India): With Global Exhibition Day and World Environment Day being celebrated internationally on 5th June 2019, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India has announced an e-waste collection drive at their headquarters in Mumbai with an aim to spread major a

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 16:31 IST

Stocks end in the green after volatile session, pharma stocks slide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) marginally reduced key interest rates and serious funding challenges appeared to cripple non-bank financial institutions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 15:52 IST

DHFL demise highlights funding risk at Indian non-bank lenders: Fitch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited's (DHFL) liquidity problems and its failure this week to pay coupons highlight the funding challenges faced by India's non-bank finance sector, according to Fitch Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 15:22 IST

Asia set to power growth of global gas industry: IEA

Paris [France], June 7 (ANI): Strong consumption in fast-growing Asian economies like India is set to keep the global demand for natural gas growing over the next five years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:57 IST

Merck Foundation meets the First Lady of Guinea to plan launch...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany met the First Lady of Guinea to plan the launch of their programs and initiatives in the country. The meeting was held between The First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Dr Rasha Ke

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:23 IST

Bajaj Finserv envisages a healthier India with #FitForLife campaign

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, aims to further penetrate the health and wellness ecosystem of India by bringing back its successful #FitForLife campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:28 IST

IMF urges policymakers to consider rising power of big...

Washington DC [USA], June 7 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that rising power of big successful companies across the world could lower capital investment, weaken productivity and reduce people's take-home pay.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:03 IST

Cyient makes strategic investment in Israel-based rail...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has announced a corporate venture investment in Israel-based Cylus which a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:49 IST

Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Business becomes Refinitiv in India

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Financial and Risk Business of Thomson Reuters is now part of the Refinitiv group in India, following the close of the India-specific deal that formed part of the global partnership between US private equity group Blackstone and Thomson Reuters in

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:46 IST

Lakme Academy powered by Aptech expands footprint

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lakme Academy powered by Aptech (LAPA) today launched a new centre in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. The centre was inaugurated by well-known writer and Telugu Cinema heartthrob Maya Nelluri.

Read More
iocl