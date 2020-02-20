Star Air to operate first ever Indore-Kishangarh flight

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Star Air, a regional commuter airline, which recently completed one successful year of operations is all set to add another feather in its cap.

The airline, on continuing its endeavour to connect the unconnected is ready to add one more destination to its travel chart. It is scheduled to start its flight services between Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Kishangarh (Ajmer - Rajasthan) from March 16, 2020.

Star Air has gained phenomenal success in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, will now connect Rajasthan, also called 'The Land of Colours'.

Rajasthan will be the seventh Indian state where Star Air would provide its flight services under the RCS-UDAN scheme. Interestingly, Indore and Kishangarh, which are almost 550 kilometres apart, have not been blessed with direct flight connectivity till date.

People have to spend more than ten hours to cover this distance, that too with much hassle and discomfort. After the launch of this service, travel time would reduce to just one hour.

"Star Air is the first airline, which is going to fulfill the aspirations of millions of people, by starting the first-ever direct flight services between Indore and Kishangarh," says Shrenik Ghodawat, MD -Star Air.

"For many decades, people of Belagavi, Karnataka were also aspired to get benefitted with affordable and swift transportation services to Kishangarh (Ajmer). Considering people's demand, the management of Star Air has further decided to extend the benefits of its Kishangarh service to a larger number of people living across the geography of Belagavi by providing flight services between Belagavi and Kishangarh (Ajmer) with one-stop (via Indore) from March 16, 2020," he added

As of now, there is no direct flight service available between Belagavi and Kishangarh, and to cover the distance of almost 1,550 kilometres between Belagavi and Kishangarh, travellers need to spend more than a day while travelling by bus or train. Once this route starts, people can travel between Belagavi and Kishangarh in just three hours, which would be the fastest means of travel for the said route till date.

It is expected that millions of people from South and West Maharashtra, North and West Karnataka, and from many districts adjacent to Indore would get benefitted with this upcoming service. Especially, districts from Maharashtra state like Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and many districts from Karnataka state like Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijapur would get benefit from this connectivity.

This service will help travellers to a great extent as Kishangarh, a place close to Ajmer, is one of the most famous tourist destinations in India. This route is expected to make travel easy for tourists, who love to explore palaces, forts and places of religious importance.

With the commencement of this route, people can fly easily to Kishangarh and take a glimpse of the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Pushkar Lake, Phool Mahal Palace, Roopangarh Fort etc, much comfortably than ever before.

Also, businesspersons, who are in marble business, can immensely save their travel time once the Belagavi-Indore-Kishangarh air travel route opens. As this city, Kishangarh, known as Marble City of India, is very popular for its exquisite marbles globally.

Star Air, on February 18, 2020, started sales for its upcoming Indore - Kishangarh, and Belagavi-Kishangarh (with one-stop, via Indore) routes with introductory pricings of just Rs 2,799 and Rs 5,398 respectively.

People can book the tickets from its website www.starair.in and even from various online platforms like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Via.com, and Riya.com. Star Air will provide its flight services for these routes thrice in a week (Monday/Tuesday/Thursday) to being with.

Below is the schedule for Belagavi - Indore - Kishangarh sector:



