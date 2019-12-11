StarsTell launches skills for Amazon Alexa in Hindi

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): StarsTell, a prominent online astrology site that connects people with practitioners in Astro & Wellness, has announced the launch of two Alexa skills in Hindi - StarsTell Mantra or Stuti and StarsTell Mandir Mahima.

The site, through these newly launched Alexa skills, brings forward devotional content in Hindi for users.

With the technological shift towards IoT, StarsTell aims to leverage it to improve its customer's experience by channeling their services on multiple OTT platforms and now through their all-new Amazon Alexa skills.

Users can access content about Daily Mantra, Stuti & Mandir Mahima through their Alexa device in Hindi. With simple commands like "Alexa, mandir mahima shuru karo" or "Alexa, mantra mahima shuru karo", users can listen to soothing devotional mantras on the go.

The astrology site has launched these skills to fulfill their customers' needs for daily dose of spirituality as well as a "Devotional and Wellness" aide. The divinity inspired services from StarsTell through Alexa will help people feel more connected and empowered.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

