Start Digital Yoga with ex-Moody's Nimish Dayalu on International Yoga Day 2020

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In times like these, mental and physical health have taken backstage. Especially for corporate employees, there are added stress triggers, including lay-offs, salary cuts, unpaid leaves, and improper work-life balance when working from home.

During pre-COVID-19 times, organizations used to have occasional "stress-buster" yoga sessions. Now, due to work from home policies, all of that has come to a standstill. While elaborate diet plans and mild intoxicants are an easy relief, they are not a long-term solution. Yoga, in simplest words, is the key to a healthy mind, body, and soul.

This gap between yoga sessions offered - and the ones required, prompted Nimish Dayalu, a corporate mogul, to start NamasteGozo - a coordinated Yoga training community, both via digital and corporate retreats.

Nimish Dayalu, Founder, NamasteGozo, stated, "At the peak of my corporate career at Moody's & Moksh Consulting, there was a lot of international travel and great incentives; but it failed to amaze me. Being from a background that was deeply entrenched into Yoga and Vedic health and wellness, I come to know now that this was the missing piece from my life."

Empowered by a rich background of Vedic learnings and Yoga, 4 years back, Mr. Dayalu, just quit his lavish corporate lifestyle one day, and started helping his corporate peers' channel stress and wellness problems, one session at a time.

Within the past year alone, Dayalu has worked with 7 plus corporate enterprises, provided Yoga sessions to 10k plus employees, and empowered hundreds of individuals, to eliminate stress from their life.

This Yoga Day, Dayalu has taken the initiative of helping the corporate employees rise above the usual stress and wellness issues. Many of his pioneering sessions are available on his Youtube Channel, Ultimate Freedom.

For employees and decision-makers looking to start small with Yoga and try out a session, here's a complete walk-through plan for ideal health and wellness. One can also sign up for special week-long sessions, free of cost, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, 2020.

