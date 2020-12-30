StartupLanes presents 10 most promising startups of December 2020

New Delhi [India] December 30 (ANI/SRV Media): StartupLanes brings ten startups of the month from the ecosystem of StartupLanes for the month of December 2020. You can connect with these startups for business and also explore potential investment opportunities in these startups.

StartupLanes is an ecosystem for startups in 56 Cities across 15 Countries, that has its own Accelerator, Incubator, Angel Network, and Full Service Investment Banking for Startups.

POGO91

It enables small shops to go digital and become omnichannel in a few seconds. POGO91 enables them to convert their offline store into a digital storefront and share the store link with customers on WhatsApp for home delivery and store pickup. It also provides tools like inventory management, Billing, Payments, and Reports to help them run both offline and online business smoothly.

World Trail

One of the most distinguished names in the QSR world as far as Pizzas, Pastas, Burgers and Biryanis is concerned. Since its inception in the year 2016, it has become a name to reckon with. Awarded as the Best QSR of the year by Hopes Research. Currently, they have 3 Outlets in Noida, Faridabad and Mohali. Founded by Ranjan Singh who did his BHM degree from Hyderabad and Vipinkumar Singh who is a pass out of IHM Mumbai.

Express Bharat®

India's first global business & financial information and news provider and also the first one in Asia which provides the finest search engines for deep-tech market intelligence and insights which helps agile teams make better strategic decisions and gain a competitive edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of people, and ideas. Our motto- "Spilling the magic of our advice and information" aids businesses to manage risks, devise appropriate lending strategies and reduce costs.

Comedy Munch

On a mission to spread happiness among businesses, their employees, and customers. Comedy Munch helps brands in employee & customer engagement, brand communication, community building, and online integration through humor & entertainment. The company plans and organizes Virtual/Offline events and programs for dealer/vendor/corporate meets, brand/product launch, community building, and online audience engagement through a unique integration of comedy and entertainment content.

ShortCode Technologies

A fast-growing IT services company with offices in the USA, Canada, and India. In the last three years, ShortCode has successfully completed projects in Trucking, Research Laboratories, Venue Management, and Sports Recruiting domains and has grown its clientele over the past few years primarily in the US region. ShortCode's vision is to extend the services provided by Small business to Medium and Large scale Enterprises.

DesignCoz



A UI/UX design agency based out of Mumbai and Dubai that specialises in digital products namely mobile apps, websites, B2C web portals and B2B Enterprise apps. Founded by entrepreneurial sisters, the DesignCoz team has successfully delivered 120 plus projects in numerous domains such as finance, healthcare, e-commerce, gamification, insurance, data analytics, marketing and many more. As quoted by cofounder Devina Coutinho, an ex-Adobe and IIT Bombay alumni - "We believe in the power of design thinking and real user data to transform business ideas into experiences. Good design is about the process."

Netfotech Solutions

A globally focused software and services company, based out of Pune, India. Netfotech Solutions provides end-to-end services from consulting to IT development & implementation covering key industry verticals that include Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services (Insurance and Banking), Utilities (Energy utilities - gas and electricity), Life Science & Health Care, Public Sector and Telecom. Netfotech Solutions offerings include application portfolio management, application testing, remote infrastructure management, remote database administration, enterprise collaboration and content management solutions.



Gravitas AI

An AI start-up based in London, UK, founded with a vision to deliver all human-machine interactions, in an enterprise set up, through conversational AI. Gravitas has formulated the mission by developing a highly intelligent, next-generation bot, Tina - Your Tireless AI Teammate. Gravitas AI was co-founded by a team of highly accomplished experts in their respective fields with over 50 plus years of industry experience.

Widhya

A gamified e-learning platform founded by college room-mates Rahul Arulkumaran & Rishabh Singh, gives students real-time industrial exposure without working at a company. Widhya takes projects from various companies and converts them into gamified experiences called "Missions" for students to solve on its platform. Every Mission is split into multiple sub-modules called "Microtasks" to facilitate progressive learning, making all tasks extremely beginner-friendly to solve. Widhya aims to make one million students "Industry Ready" in the next two years.

CannyMinds Technology Solutions Private Limited

An ISO 9001:2015 certified IT/ITES company providing software and technology solutions to various industries in India and Abroad. CannyMinds offer services such as Customized Software Development, Digitization Services, Electronic Document Management Solution, Hospital Information Management Solution, School/College/University Management Solution, Website Development, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce Application Development, Android & IOS App Developments.

