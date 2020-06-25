Steel Strips Wheels bags exports orders from EU, US markets

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 25 (ANI): Global manufacturer of automotive wheels Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) said on Thursday it has bagged firm exports orders for over 13,000 wheels for EU caravan trailer and US mobile home market to be executed in July from its Chennai plant.

"The volumes have started picking up in the European Union and the United States as customers gradually ramp up their operations post COVID-19 lockdown," it said in a statement.

"Additional orders are expected in coming weeks from several other regular customers as the market begins its recovery. This will support further ramping up of production at the Chennai steel wheels plant," it added.

SSWL designs and manufactures automotive steel wheels and is among the leading suppliers to Indian and global automobile manufacturers. Its product range comprises steel wheels for two and three-wheelers, passenger cars, multi-utility vehicles, tractors, trucks and off-the-road vehicles.

The company has three production facilities in Punjab, Chennai and Jamshedpur. It produces passenger car wheels at Dappar in Punjab and Oragadam in Chennai besides and truck wheels at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

SSWL's total capacity is 9 million wheels at Dappar, 6 million wheels at Oragadam and 1.6 million truck wheels at Jamshedpur. (ANI)

