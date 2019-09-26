Stellar Pitches, Innovative Solutions: Cohort 3.0 by CoWrks Foundry introduces eight disruptive start ups

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): The CoWrks Foundry announced the successful conclusion of its third cohort, comprising of eight startups.

The CoWrks Foundry offers rigorous 24-week accelerator program for early stage start ups that are looking to forge their innovative solutions in Urban Tech, Enterprise Tech and Social Enterprise.

A total of 450+ start ups have applied for the third cohort program and 15 were shortlisted from them, which were further reviewed by the investment committee. After the conclusion of the review process, 8 start ups were finalized to be a part of the accelerator program.

The Cohort 3.0 consists of an electric mix of eight tech and enterprise businesses which offer disruptive business solutions which are futuristic and potential growth drivers. The shortlisted start ups are:

* Instoried - AI-driven deep tech content start up Instoried helps brands predict the emotional impact of their content upon their customers' minds. Instoried has created a tool, which helps brands to strategies, execute, and deliver content using predictive analysis to increase customer engagement. The B2B SaaS-based start up helps brands to boost engagement and increase content productivity in real-time.

* Botspace - BotSpace helps businesses build chat-bots in 5 mins without training, coding or bot deployment knowledge. BotSpace works with both big and small businesses. Enterprises and Agencies can use BotSpace Creator Studio to deploy chat-bots from a list of pre-built templates.

* Happy Locate - Founded by Ajay Tiwari and Sainadh Duvvuru, Happylocate is India's first automation based relocation management system of the country that takes care of corporate relocations end to end. The key attraction of the start up is its proprietary cloud-based relocation management solution that helps corporates manages even 1000 relocations under 1 minute. That's 1/100th of the time taken otherwise. With verified movers serviceable across 15000 Pin Codes and with 16,000+ hotels across India, custom in-built approval flow, asset light operation model and a range of other benefits, Happylocate is already the exclusive relocation partner for some of the largest corporates including Quess Corp, ITC Infotech, Coca Cola and a lot more

* Yogya - Yogya is a talent capability enhancer which acts as an assistant to leaders to identify the skill gaps in their organisations and empower them to close gaps faster powered by AI. For employees, Yogya is a real time performance support system which will make them more productive and future proof.

* Lockn - Lockn transforms the way people access and interact with their environment. Lockn builds a world where every object around us can securely recognise our physical presence with our permission to provide us with a frictionless experience, personalized to our individual needs and preferences.

* Huviair - Huviair is an Enterprise Drone Technology Startup. Using GIS and deep learning techniques, the Huviair Software analyzes on-site drone data to accurately monitor and measure the progress and deviations of projects in the Real Estate, Infrastructure and Mining sectors.

* Bhorzvan - is a Power-Train designer and Manufacturer for Electric Vehicles right from Scooters up to Trucks. It has developed one of the highest power dense yet highly efficient Motors and Controls for EVs combined with an active liquid cooling battery pack that can deliver both High power as well as increased range with the same Lithium cells used by other manufacturers.

* Refresh - Refresh re-cycles and up-cycles old and unusable textile waste into handmade rugs, and furnishings by training and skilling women communities across India. Refresh uses waste fabric to make home furnishing through up cycling and recycling methods.

"We are proud to introduce Cohort 3.0. Since the inception of The CoWrks Foundry in 2017, we have mentored and worked with 24 start-ups. Their journeys have been inspiring and it's a huge driving force for all of us at The CoWrks Foundry. We endeavour to offer world-class mentorship, international exposure and assist with everything from initial seed capital to client acquisition to help them engineer advanced solutions to business challenges. Cohort 3.0 brings together eight passionate and innovative start ups which could potentially be the growth drivers for the Indian Economy," said Cohort 3.0, Nruthya Madappa, Managing Partner, The CoWrks Foundry.

During the 24-week accelerator program these start ups have achieved a growth in business of 20x and have altered both their mindsets and growth trajectories. Over the course of the program, these eight start ups have been equipped with a seed capital of up to $50,000 and were provided with a diverse range of resources including industry experts providing targeted world-class mentorship to each start up, which has helped them gain a strong appeal in the marketplace.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

