Sterling & Wilson Solar Solutions wins Rs 890 cr order in US

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Shapoorji Pallonji group company Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc said on Wednesday it has signed an order worth 122 million dollars (about Rs 890 crore) in Pacific northwest region of the United States.

The order has been received from a leading sustainable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q4 FY22.



Sterling and Wilson Solar will manage the entire turnkey execution for PV project. The US market is one of the largest renewable markets globally and has been the company's focus.

"With this project, our cumulative orders booked in the country now stand at 260 million dollars (about Rs 1,880 crore)," said Amit Jain, Country Head for Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd along with its subsidiaries has to its credit more than 10.8 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. (ANI)

