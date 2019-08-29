Sterlite Technologies completes smart city project at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Data network solutions company Sterlite Technologies on Thursday announced the successful completion of its smart city project at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The city of Kakinada has been a strategic port with vibrant commerce. Sterlite's smart city technologies for mobility, situational awareness, traffic control, smart lighting, public safety and security enable data-driven decision-making for the local administration.

This has improved the everyday living experiences of over 3.25 lakh citizens of Kakinada. More than 13,000 users use the city's wi-fi connectivity on a daily basis while smart surveillance has helped reduce police complaints by over 50 per cent. The city is powered by a command and communication centre.

With over 1,600 elements of smart city technologies integrated into it, this is one of India's most advanced command and communication centres and features many technology firsts such as horizontal Internet of Things (IoT) platform, long-range based city-wide wireless sensor network and disaster management system.

KS Rao, Chief Executive Officer of Sterlite's Network Services Business, said the smart ecosystem was instrumental in ensuring seamless communication, real-time updates and better governance during the recent Phani and Phethai cyclones.

"We are making Kakinada more intelligent and safer with video analytics and automatic alerts on wrong parking, congestion and unattended object detection as well," he said.

K Ramesh, Managing Director and CEO Kakinada Smart City Corporation and Commissioner of Kakinada Municipal Corporation, said the transformation has made Kakinada an extremely citizen-friendly city.

"Effective real-time governance and citizen services allow for a sustainable ecosystem, enhanced public safety and better traffic control," he said in a statement. (ANI)

