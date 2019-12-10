Sterlite Technologies to collaborate with IIT Madras for 5G advancements

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Data network solutions company Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, for sponsoring a chair professorship in fifth-generation (5G) communication technologies.

The initiative is aimed at leading research and advancements. Data is the primary driver of growth in the industry and the demand for it is all set to go up. 5G will address the demand by enabling ubiquitous connectivity.

"5G technologies are still evolving while efficient and affordable standards need to be developed. The IIT Madras and STL industry-academia joint initiative will support the development of such standards and technologies," STL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The chair occupant will be a full-time institute faculty and identified through the institute's comprehensive review and selection process. The announcement of first occupant will be in early 2020.

"We are entering the era of 5G connectivity and we need to make the most of it," said Badri Gomatam, Group Chief Technology Officer of STL. "Through this partnership, STL and IIT Madras are committed to realise the enormous potential of 5G for customers and industry in India and global markets."

David Koilpillai, Head of the electrical engineering department at IIT Madras, said the team will undertake cutting-edge research in communications technologies -- both fundamental R&D and translational projects.

"With industry and academia getting together, this collaboration can be a cornerstone in discovering unique opportunities and making industrial relevance more prominent in academic research," he said.

