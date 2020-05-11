Stock indices up 1.5 pc on global cues, Tata Motors top gainer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Monday in line with positive global cues as investors hoped for more economies reopening and easing of lockdowns.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 473 points or 1.49 per cent at 32,115 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 134 points or 1.45 per cent at 9,386.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty auto up by 2.9 per cent, IT by 2.3 per cent, metal by 2 per cent and private bank by 1.7 per cent.

Shares of Tata Motors bounced by 5.1 per cent to Rs 85.25 per share while Hero MotoCorp climbed by 3.8 per cent, Maruti by 3.6 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 2.9 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were UltraTech Cements, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, ITC and Infosys. However, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India and ICICI Bank traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were up as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies despite an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan firmed by 1.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei added 1.6 per cent and Chinese blue chips 0.7 per cent. (ANI)

