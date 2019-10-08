Dussehra is celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year
Dussehra is celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year

Stock market closed on account of Dussehra holiday

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India were shut for trading on Tuesday on account of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year across the country.
Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, were also closed. There was no trading activity on forex and commodity futures markets as well.
Trading activity will resume on October 9.
On Monday, the stock market fell for the sixth consecutive session as selling pressure built up in the closing hour. Except for media and private bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red.
Amid economic slowdown and uncertainty in the financial sector, investors are expected to keep their bets low in coming days while awaiting second quarter (July to September) corporate earning results which will start pouring in later in this week.
Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up on Tuesday though traders remained cautious over US-China trade talks after US President Donald Trump said a quick trade deal was unlikely.
Japan's Nikkei climbed 1 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.73 per cent, led by gains in technology shares in South Korea and Taiwan. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:18 IST

Auto component major Minda to acquire Germany's Delvis for €21 million

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Leading auto component manufacturer Minda Industries is acquiring 100 per cent equity capital of Germany-based Delvis Group for 21 million euros (about Rs 163 crore) to expand its product portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:07 IST

ArtIllume makes its presence felt at the Dell Designathon Event

New Delhi [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of the Dell Designathon with the theme 'Smarter by Design' was conducted last month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

Tajinder Singh Tiwana appointed as the President of Bharatiya...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The world is full of aspiring political leaders but sadly, very few live up to the leadership ideals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

Diamond Trade cautious ahead of Holiday Season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond market sentiment was weak in September after the Hong Kong show demonstrated a slowdown in Chinese demand.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:55 IST

GDSC-2019 - India's First Successful Global Direct Sales Conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Xqbic Ventures Pvt Ltd in partnership with Finlaw Consultancy Pvt Ltd and Institute of Direct Sales OU had organised a Global Direct Sale Conference on 23rd of September, 2019 at Holiday Inn, Mumbai, India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:55 IST

Indian Companies most Bullish in Asia regarding new tech

New Delhi [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian companies are more confident in their ability to successfully adopt new technology than their counterparts in HK/China, Japan, Singapore and Australia, according to a pulse survey of 600 C-suite executives across the Asia Pacific region, including 100 ex

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:24 IST

Ritesh Agarwal to invest $700 million in Oyo's new $1.5 billion...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Oyo Hotels and Homes, India's largest budget lodging startup which is backed by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, said on Monday it plans to raise about 1.5 billion dollars (about Rs 11,666 crore) as part of a new financing round as the startup looks t

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:37 IST

After Diana Chan, CRED Hosts Sarah Todd India Masterclass Tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Sarah Todd became a household name in India after the young chef, during her stint in Season 6 of MasterChef Australia, prepared the Indian favourite aloo gobhi for one of her tasks. She is all set to embark on a 4-city tour in October presented b

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:33 IST

Infosys to deliver digital transformation services for Volvo cars

Gothenburg (Sweden), Oct 7 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys said on Monday it has been selected as the main supplier to deliver Volvo Cars' digital transformation services for its enterprise digital commercial operations applications and products.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:29 IST

IIA Awards for Excellence in Architecture 2018 Announced

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India] October 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): The winners of prestigious IIA Awards for Excellence in Architecture for 2018 were announced at the valedictory function held at Kovalam, Trivandrum.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:25 IST

ISWAI's Flagship initiative honoured with prestigious Mahatma...

New Delhi [India] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has been awarded the '2019 Mahatma Award for Social Good' for its #StayNotOut social campaign.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:24 IST

Advantage Club to hire 100 Employees

New Delhi [India] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Advantage Club, India's largest employee perks and rewards platform, today announced the company's plans to hire over 100 employees within the next two years.

Read More
iocl