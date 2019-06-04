Investors hope the RBI will cut interest rates to shore up economy.
Investors hope the RBI will cut interest rates to shore up economy.

Stock markets rally 1.4 pc as investors pin hopes on interest rate cut

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 16:26 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs on Monday as investors pinned hopes on a possible interest rate cut to bolster the economy.
A fall in global crude oil prices and a stronger rupee boosted market sentiment despite weak Q4 GDP data last week. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.7 in May from 51.8 in April, showing the strongest growth in three months.
Consequently, the BSE S&P Sensex jumped 553 points or 1.4 per cent to close at 40,268 while the Nifty 50 gained 166 points to 12,089. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the green with auto, metal and financial stocks leading the rally.
Hero MotorCorp was up 5.8 per cent after reporting 13.5 per cent higher sales figures during May. Low-cost airline SpiceJet spurted over 4 per cent after Indian Oil Corporation trimmed aviation turbine fuel price for the first time in the past five months and Brent slipped near its key level of 60 dollars a barrel.
Shares of Tata Steel BSL (earlier known as Bhushan Steel) rose 1.5 per cent after the company said it has completed the acquisition of Bhushan Energy in accordance with the approved resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.
The other major gainers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance. However, GAIL, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel and NTPC lost marginally.
The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, and HDFC.
Many economists and officials expect the new government to push long-pending reforms in the next parliamentary session beginning on June 17 after its landslide election victory led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to reduce interest rates at its June 4 to 6 policy meeting, a move that will increase consumption levels and private investments.
Meanwhile, Asian share markets slipped following intensifying US-China trade tensions and Washington's new tariff threats against Mexico. Beijing implemented tariff hikes on Saturday and announced it will take action against 'unreliable' foreign companies.
Investors believe these developments could tip the global economy into a recession. Hong Kong opened flat on Monday while China and Korea eked out gains. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:55 IST

LMSKIT and Queensline organizes annual HR Summit for corporate leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): LMSKIT and Queensline organized The Annual HR Summit on 31st May 2019 at a unique location on Mumbai's largest floating restaurant - Queensline docked at domestic cruise terminal - Princess Dock, Mumbai Port Trust in Mazagaon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:39 IST

Mahindra Susten, Mitsui to co-invest in distributed solar power projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Mahindra Susten on Monday announced entering into a partnership with Mitsui & Co of Japan to jointly develop and operate distributed solar power generation projects in India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:37 IST

Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) appoints Subrat Mohanty...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG), a privately held conglomerate focused on education, healthcare and research, today announced the appointment of Subrat Mohanty as its Group President.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 17:27 IST

Club Factory unveils summer season collection with Ranveer Singh

New Delhi (India) June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Club Factory, the leading cross-border e-commerce platform and currently one of the most popular shopping apps on Google Play Store, has roped in Bollywood actor and youth icon Ranveer Singh for the launch of its new Summer Season Collection.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:55 IST

Auxilo Finserve ventures into Gujarat, earmarks Rs 100 crore for...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Auxilo Finserve Private Limited, India's fastest growing education ecosystem NBFC, today announced its foray into Gujarat region to cater to the burgeoning education financing market.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:14 IST

KTM and Bajaj agree on new electric vehicle alliance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): European motorcycle producer KTM Industries AG and Bajaj Auto Ltd have decided to initiate a serial production project for two-wheeler electric vehicles in the power range of 3 to 10 kW (48 volt) at the level of KTM.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Forest Hill Golf and Country Club drives forward with new...

Mohali (Punjab) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the rising wave of enthusiasm for the Golf among people, the membership queues of the elite golf clubs get longer and longer. In fact, obtaining a membership for a couple of Golf clubs and ranges in Chandigarh takes as long as 10 to 12 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 14:03 IST

BEL reports profit after tax of Rs 1,927 crore in FY 19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna defence public sector undertaking, on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,927 crore on a turnover of Rs 11,789 crore during financial year 2018 -19.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 13:52 IST

M&M announces sale of 1.9 crore equity shares to CDPQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Benefit Trust on Monday sold 1.92 crore shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) worth Rs 1,244 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to CDPQ, an institutional investor that manages funds for several public and para-public pension and

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 13:32 IST

Be money-wise and invest a portion of your salary in a Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Building a substantial savings corpus and generating a source of wealth through it, is one of the primary financial goals of most of the salaried individuals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:22 IST

PI Industries and Harsha Trust extend project with Fiinovation...

New Delhi [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) along with PI Industries, a leading agri-sciences based company, and Harsha Trust, a not-for-profit organisation has extended their CSR intervention for another two years in Rayagada district in Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:13 IST

Manufacturing shows strongest growth in 3 months, PMI rises to 52.7

Tokyo [Japan], June 3 (ANI): The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.7 in May from 51.8 in April, showing the highest improvement in three months.

Read More
iocl