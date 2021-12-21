Stock markets open in green, Sensex rallies over 600 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): A day after the Indian equities markets slumped by nearly 1000 points, equity indices opened in green on Tuesday.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 665.03 points or 1.19 per cent at 56487.04 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16807.20 at 9.30 am, up by 193.00 points or 1.16 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are metal, basic material, and information technology among others. (ANI)