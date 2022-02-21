Sensex closes 149 points down in a volatile session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Indian stock markets benchmark Sensex closed 149 points down in volatile trading on Monday amid negative cues from the global equities.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed at 57,683.59 points, which is 149.38 points or 0.26 per cent down from its previous session's close at 57,832.97 points.

The markets witnessed volatile trading. The Sensex opened deep in the red at 57,551.65 points and slipped to a low of 57,167.02 points in the morning session. The Sensex witnessed good buying support in the afternoon session and surged to a high of 58,141.96 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 69.65 points or 0.4 per cent down at 17,206.65 points against its previous session's close at 17,276.30 points.

The Nifty opened in the red at 17,192.25 points and slipped to a low of 17,070.70 points in the morning session. The Nifty touched a high of 17,351.05 points in the intra-day.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped around 2 per cent ahead of the share buyback. TCS closed 1.96 per cent down at Rs 3720.25. TCS has set February 23, 2022 as the record date to identify investors who will be eligible to participate in the stock buyback plan.

On January 12, 2022, the board of directors of TCS approved a proposal to buyback up to 4 crore shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 18,000 crore. The company plans to buy back shares from investors at Rs 4,500 per share which is at a premium of over 20 per cent to Monday's closing price of Rs 3720.25.

Sun Pharma slumped 2.39 per cent to Rs 842.95. ITC dipped 1.69 per cent to Rs 218.10.

Tech Mahindra 1.41 per cent down at Rs 1417.50; UltraTech Cement 1.41 per cent down at Rs 6817.75; Titan 1.38 per cent down at Rs 2453.30; Mahindra & Mahindra 1.15 per cent down at Rs 841 and L&T 1.11 per cent down at Rs 1863.05 were among the major Sensex losers.

Wipro surged 1.45 per cent to Rs 570.65. Infosys rose 1.38 per cent to Rs 1730.60.

Power Grid Corporation 1.17 per cent higher at Rs 198.10; ICICI Bank 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 754.30; HDFC Bank 0.60 per cent higher at Rs 1521.75 and Maruti Suzuki 0.28 per cent higher at Rs 8579.20 were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)