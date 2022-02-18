Sensex rises 145 points, HDFC, SBI, L&T climb

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Indian stock markets benchmark Sensex rose 145 points in the afternoon session on Friday led by strong buying support in banking, infra, and FMCG stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,037.83 points at 13.38 pm, which is 145.82 points or 0.25 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 57,892.01 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened sharply down at 57,488.39 points. However, it made steady gains and touched a high of 58,175.35 points in the afternoon session.



The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 39.05 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 17,343.65 points.

The Nifty opened in the red at 17,236.05 points and slipped to a low of 17,219.20 points in the early morning trade. The Nifty made steady gains later in the day and rose to a high of 17,380.80 points.

There was strong buying support in banking and financial stocks. HDFC soared 1.14 per cent to Rs 2438. State Bank of India rose 1.06 per cent to Rs 518.25. Axis Bank rose 0.78 per cent to Rs 788.95. IndusInd Bank was trading 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 962.20. ICICI Bank was up 0.75 per cent and HDFC Bank was trading 0.67 per cent higher.

Other major Sensex gainers include: L&T 1.29 per cent higher at Rs 1891.25; Dr Reddy's Laboratories 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 4331.55; Tata Steel 0.60 per cent higher at Rs 1197.70; Hindustan Unilever 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 2320.85 and Nestle India 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 18174.40. (ANI)

