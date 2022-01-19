Sensex slumps 656 points, Nifty down 174 points on weak global cues

Mumbai [India], January 19 (ANI): The Indian equities markets' key indices tumbled for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to weak global cues. The benchmark Sensex slumped 656 points after losing 554 points in the previous day. Nifty plunged 174 points.

There was heavy selling pressure in IT and FMCG stocks. Infosys tumbled nearly three per cent. Wipro fell two per cent. Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India both lost 2.41 per cent each.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 60,098.82 points, which is 656.04 points or 1.08 per cent lower from its previous day's close at 60,754.86 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 60,845.59 points and touched a high of 60,870.17 points. However, the index came under heavy selling pressure in the afternoon session. The Sensex dipped to a low of 59,949.22 points in the intra-day.

The index has declined sharply for the second straight day. The Sensex lost 554.05 points or 0.90 per cent on Tuesday.



The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange slumped 0.96 per cent or 174.65 points to 17,938.40 points as compared with its previous day's close at 18,113.05 points.

The Nifty touched a high of 18,129.20 points and low of 17,884.90 points in the intra-day. The Nifty had lost 1.07 per cent or 195.05 points on Tuesday.

IT stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure. Infosys slumped 2.77 per cent to Rs 1867.70. Wipro tumbled 1.91 per cent to Rs 621.30. TCS fell 1.87 per cent to Rs 3915.80.

Asian Paints tumbled 2.71 per cent to Rs 3281.10. Hindustan Unilever 2.41 per cent down at Rs 2312; Nestle India 2.41 per cent down at Rs 18903.30; Bajaj Finance 2.28 per cent down at Rs 7570.30; Kotak Bank 1.88 per cent down at Rs 1905.95 and ICICI Bank 1.82 per cent down at Rs 808.35 were among the major Sensex losers.

State Bank of India surged 1.83 per cent to Rs 515.90. Tata Steel 1.19 per cent higher at Rs 1208.75; Maruti Suzuki 1.17 per cent higher at Rs 8008.50; Axis Bank 0.55 per cent higher at Rs 729.60 and Tech Mahindra 0.51 per cent higher at Rs 1669.10 were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

