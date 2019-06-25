Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red on Tuesday
Stocks drift lower in absence of fresh triggers

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices drifted lower on Tuesday with reports of a delay in the arrival of monsoon and weak global cues.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 4.8 points at 39,118 while the Nifty 50 slipped 3.7 points to 11,696. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red. Nifty IT, realty and pharma were the prominent losers.
Among stocks, Bharti Infratel traded over 2 per cent lower while Zee Entertainment was down 1.7 per cent. HCL Tech, Sun Pharma and UPL also traded in the red.
Those which showed some gains were Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Vedanta, ONGC and JSW Steel.
Meanwhile, Asian stock markets showed mixed trends with little direction from a lacklustre US session. Shares fell in China and Hong Kong, fluctuated in Japan but were up in South Korea.
Investors awaited US-China trade talks on the sidelines of upcoming G-20 meeting later this week in Japan. Rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran also kept the investors edgy.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:40 IST

