Delay in monsoon, weak global cues and rise in oil prices dampened the market sentiment on Monday
Delay in monsoon, weak global cues and rise in oil prices dampened the market sentiment on Monday

Stocks end lower in volatile trade, metal and realty scrips drag

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:39 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed with marginal cuts on Monday, dragged down by metal, realty and auto stocks.
A delay in monsoon, weak global cues, and rise in oil prices dampened the market sentiment further.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 72 points lower at 39,123 while the Nifty 50 was down 24 points at 11,700. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), most sectoral indices were in the negative zone. Nifty metal was down 1.3 per cent, realty by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.46 per cent.
Among stocks, JSW Steel slipped 3.4 per cent while Tata Steel was down 2.36 per cent. Eicher Motors showed a loss of 3.27 per cent while Bajaj Auto was dipped 2.14 per cent. ONGC also suffered a loss of over 3 per cent.
Two- and three-wheeler manufacturers are resisting the government's plan to ban internal combustion engine -powered vehicles of less than 150 cc by 2023 and 2025 respectively and replace them with electric vehicles.
The other losers were mining major Vedanta, Tech Mahindra, Britannia, and Dr Reddy. However, shares of Suzlon Energy surged 9.45 per cent after reports that the company has told Brookfield to acquire a majority stake in it.
Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed as investors monitored developments in the Middle East where the geopolitical situation is worsening by the day.
Traders also awaited an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping later this week on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Japan. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:42 IST

Win Big in this Cricket World Cup with Bajaj Finserv's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:12 IST

Infosys announces strategic partnership with Toyota Material...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): IT major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:00 IST

Emami Group promoters divest 10 pc stake for Rs 1,230 crore in Emami Ltd

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): Home grown FMCG firm Emami said on Monday its promoters have sold 10 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,230 crore to reduce their debt.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:36 IST

All India ITR Increases its ITR Filings by 150 percent in...

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): All India ITR is a leading tax consultancy renowned as India's most trusted tax filing website and app.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:26 IST

Halonix launches Unique Motion Sensor Bulb 'Radar'

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Halonix has unveiled one-of-a-kind motion sensor bullb 'Radar' under its sub brand Halonix Prime.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:22 IST

SCIEX announces co-marketing agreement with Elucidata to break...

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced a Co-marketing agreement with Elucidata, a disruptive integrated Omics platform company providing tools for metabolomics data processing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:20 IST

Economists raise concern over infrastructure gaps in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Leading economists of Karnataka on Monday raised concerns over large infrastructure gaps and widening democratic deficit during a meeting with members and senior officials of the 15th Finance Commission.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:58 IST

IIFT's Centre for trade facilitation and logistics working to...

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Centre for Trade Facilitation and Logistics (CTFL), under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), recently organised a round table meet at the IIFT, New Delhi campus.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:26 IST

Prithviraj Kothari becomes National President of Indian Bullion...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prithviraj Kothari has been appointed as National President of India's oldest and apex association i.e. India Bullion And Jewellers Association in place of outgoing President Mohit Bharatiya for the next five years, 2019 to 2024.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:14 IST

Government incentivising MSMEs with various schemes: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Various schemes have been launched in recent years to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which employ 11.1 crore people and are the largest provider of jobs after agriculture, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:08 IST

Embassy Group's NRI Perception ranks first in the Industry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer, has been ranked first in NRI Perception in the Annual Brand Perception Audit Report by Track2Realty, an independent research venture recently.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:05 IST

Bank of Mongolia to drive digital transformation with Intellect...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24 (ANI): Financial technologies major Intellect Design Arena on Monday announced an engagement with the Bank of Mongolia to implement its award-winning Quantum central banking solution.

Read More
iocl