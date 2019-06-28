Cox & Kings tumbled 10 pc after the company defaulted on payment of commercial papers
Cox & Kings tumbled 10 pc after the company defaulted on payment of commercial papers

Stocks flat ahead of US-China meet to ease trade disputes

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Friday as Asian stocks stumbled ahead of US President US Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to ease simmering trade disputes.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 10 points at 39,576 while the Nifty 50 slipped two points to 11,840.
Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed. Nifty bank, financial services, metal and realty were in negative zone but FMCG, IT, pharma and PSU bank were in the green.
Among stocks, Cox & Kings tumbled 10 per cent after reports that the company has defaulted on the payment of commercial papers due to cash flow mismatch.
Indiabulls Housing Finance dropped over two per cent. Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank traded over one per cent lower.
However, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy, Britannia, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports witnessed marginal gains.
Meanwhile, Asian shares stumbled amid rising doubts that the anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi this weekend could lead to an easing of trade tensions.
The uncertainty over whether the talks will see any progress over ending the year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies comes amid signs of rising risks to global growth.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:56 IST

OYO hotels enter strategic partnership with China's Meituan

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, the world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, has today announced a year-long strategic partnership with Meituan, which is China's leading e-commerce platform for services.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:08 IST

Govt forms working group for revision of WPI

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A working group has been constituted for the revision of current series of Wholesale Price Index (base 2011-12) under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand, the government said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:53 IST

Rostec to present BT-3F, Amphibious Armoured Personnel Carrier...

Moscow [Russia]: June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rostec State Corporation will make the first presentation of BT-3F, an amphibious armoured personnel carrier with a remotely-operated weapon station (WS), at the International Military Technical Forum Army-2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:46 IST

This SME Day get access to convenient funding from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SMEs are crucial for the country's economic growth given the fact that small and medium enterprises contribute to over 45 per cent of India's total manufacturing output and 40 per cent to total exports.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:32 IST

Huaiyuan Yang to be Vice President of UCWeb Global Business

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reiterating its commitment to India market, Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, in a significant move, has appointed Huaiyuan Yang as Vice President of UCWeb Global Business.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:15 IST

Centre forms panel to resolve differences between solar and wind...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): As India moves towards greater adoption of renewable power in the energy mix, a dispute resolution committee has been formed to consider unforeseen disputes between public and private players.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:14 IST

Shagun Gupta introduces Nouveau Contour 'Future of Permanent...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the pioneers in the Indian Beauty Industry and Celebrity Beauty Influencer Shagun Gupta and Indian fashionista, introduced Nouveau Contour with the country launch of its wide range of products in India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:42 IST

Sunteck to invest Rs 5,000 crore in commercial and retail...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Premium real estate developer Sunteck Realty is gearing to create a large portfolio with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in commercial and retail properties over the next four years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:41 IST

Pen N Camera International to launch its OTT Platform - DON Cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pen N Camera International - a leading film distrution and production company having distributed more than 200 Bollywood films is set to launch its OTT platform - DON Cinema on 5th of July 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:20 IST

Nifty settles below 11,850 mark, IT stocks slip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Late hour trading in stocks wiped out early gains on Thursday and equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower as US President Donald Trump demanded India withdraws retaliatory tariffs imposed earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:22 IST

IATA calls for coordinated efforts for safe return of 737 MAX to service

Montreal [Canada], June 27 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged state aviation safety regulators to continue to align on technical validation requirements and timelines for the safe re-entry into service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:24 IST

'The Incredible You' - A mega coaching event by Arfeen Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Peak performance coach Arfeen Khan recently organised a 3 day long mega coaching event called 'The Incredible You' in Mumbai. The event, which is said to be Asia's biggest coach training conference in the self-help industry, was held at Mumbai's Sah

Read More
iocl