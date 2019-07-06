India is one of the largest gold importers in the world
India is one of the largest gold importers in the world

Stocks of gems and jewellery firms tumble down after hike in import duty on gold

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 19:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Shares of gems and jewellery companies dropped sharply after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to hike import duty on gold.
While presenting the Union Budget 2019-20, Sitharaman said the import duty on gold and precious metals to be raised to 12.5 per cent from the current level of 10 per cent.
In addition, gold sales attract Goods and Services Tax of three per cent. So the total tax weight on gold products will be about 15.5 per cent.
The shock was felt immediately in bullion markets. P C Jeweller shares dropped by nearly 5 per cent to hit a low of Rs 40.35 per share. The stock closed the day at Rs 40.35, down 4.95 per cent.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri tumbled 3 per cent lower to close at Rs 43.05 per share while government-owned MMTC closed 3.23 per cent down at Rs 23.95 per share. Titan declined by 1 per cent to Rs 1,277.75. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:24 IST

Spring Edge - Giving corporates the edge in modern business communication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) India, July 05 (ANI/ NewsVoir): In today's hyper-fast and always-on age, businesses that employ cutting-edge ways to reach out to their consumers that will succeed. Such businesses now have an advanced and efficient way to rapidly build and employ fulfilling communication solutio

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:08 IST

Sensex dives 395 points as as panic selling weighs in, Nifty...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices tumbled on Friday as panic selling weighed in after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:28 IST

Union Budget proposes measures to deepen corporate debt markets

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A number of measures to further deepen bond markets have been proposed by Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Parliament on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 13:56 IST

Sensex plunges 350 points as selling pressure builds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices tumbled lower during the afternoon on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 12:03 IST

Indian QSR chain Petoo hires Airtel's Ex-Director Hanumant...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru based Petoo, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) which has rapidly grown to ten cities in the last few months, welcomes Hanumanth Shukla to their leadership team in the newly-created position of Chief Sales Officer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 10:32 IST

Yes Bank acquires 9.47 pc stake in Eveready on loan default by...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Yes Bank has acquired 9.47 per cent shares of battery maker Eveready by invoking pledged shares owing to a loan default by group company McLeod Russel.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 10:18 IST

Sensex reclaims 40,000 mark briefly ahead of Union Budget

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ruled strong during early hours on Friday ahead of the highly anticipated Union Budget for 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday present the first budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:09 IST

Chai Chun Tea shares expansion plans, poised to be market leader

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India] July 04(ANI/NewsVoir): Founded by tea connoisseur and iconic tea industrialist Rajeev Baid, Chai Chun - the first organized segregated tea boutique is on its way to expanding its retail footprint across India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:33 IST

Passenger demand stays solid but the trend has slowed: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], July 4 (ANI): Global passenger traffic results for May shows that demand measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) rose 4.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:09 IST

HostBooks GST compliance software launches single-click return...

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI): The All-in-one automated software HostBooks announces the inclusion of a GSTR-9 product for GSTR-9 filing.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:40 IST

Expenditure on Social Services increased by Rs 6.26 lakh crore...

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The expenditure on social services increased from Rs 7.68 lakh crores in 2014-15 to Rs 13.94 lakh crore in 2018-19, as per the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled by the government in the Parliament on Thursday.

Read More
iocl