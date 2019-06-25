Metal, PSU banks, energy and auto stocks led the rally on Tuesday
Metal, PSU banks, energy and auto stocks led the rally on Tuesday

Stocks resume upward momentum, Sensex gains 300 points

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Equities showed resilience on Tuesday and benchmark indices zoomed in the afternoon trading with metal, PSU banks, energy and auto stocks leading the rally.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 312 points higher at 39,435 while the Nifty 50 was up 97 points at 11,796.
At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all sectoral indices were in the green. Shares of oil marketing companies traded higher after crude oil prices fell over concerns of weakening global demand in oil markets.
At the same time, the weather department said monsoon rains have covered nearly half of the country, leading investors to hope for a bumper agricultural output which in turn will boost rural incomes and lead to more spending.
Among stocks, IFCI surged 18 per cent after the board approved the sale of 2.44 per cent of the total equity shares of NSE.
Shares of Emami soared nearly 8.8 per cent after the promoters undertook a stake sale of 10 per cent for raising Rs 1,230 crore for further reducing the debt level.
Bharat Petroleum gained 2.9 per cent while JSW Steel was up 2.77 per cent. Others which traded in the green were NTPC, index heavyweight Reliance Industries and Hindalco.
However, Yes Bank fell 1.8 per cent. Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Hindustan Lever too showed losses.
Meanwhile, Asian stock markets showed mixed trends with little direction from a lacklustre US session. Shares fell in China and Hong Kong, fluctuated in Japan but were up in South Korea.
Investors awaited US-China trade talks on the sidelines of upcoming G-20 meeting later this week in Japan. Rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran also kept the investors edgy.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:03 IST

How to select a Personal Loan that meets your needs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 25(ANI/BusinessWire India): A personal loan is one of the most versatile forms of credit as it allows you to finance any goal without any restriction.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:24 IST

Explore the world with exclusive international opportunities at...

New Delhi [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Have you been waiting to fulfil your dream of studying abroad? Do you wish to expand your horizon? Well, here is your chance to turn your dream into reality.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:09 IST

Subex joins GLF's communications blockchain network

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 25 (ANI): Digital technology provider Subex said on Tuesday that it will be a part of the ITW Global Leaders' Forum's Communications Blockchain Network (CBN), a blockchain-based consortium which aims to revolutionise the ICT service provider industry's commercial set

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:03 IST

DLF5`s luxury project The Crest awarded LEED Gold Certificate by USGBC

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): DLF5 has backed yet another accolade to its name with its luxury condominium - The Crest being awarded the LEED Gold Certificate for its environment-friendly design by U. S. Green Building Council. USGBC will soon host a ceremony to award the certific

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:01 IST

Data, digital transformation to drive future customer experience: IATA

Athens [Greece], June 25 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday urged aviation stakeholders to embrace data and digital transformation to help deliver a frictionless customer experience while enhancing safety and efficiency.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:12 IST

LIKE rebrands to Likee for providing unparalleled user experience

New Delhi [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore-based, BIGO Technology Pte Ltd has rebranded its short video app LIKE to Likee in a bid to transform and add more value to its offerings for users and content creators.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:20 IST

Oyo managing 5 lakh rooms in China, becomes largest hotel brand

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Oyo Hotels and Homes said on Tuesday it has expanded its presence to more than 337 cities in China with five lakh rooms and emerged as the largest single hotel brand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:01 IST

Coin Walking -the most amazing rewards app debuts in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Korean entertainment and gaming conglomerate Barunson Entertainment and Arts Corporation (KOSDAQ 035620) today announced the launch of their world class Walking Rewards APP 'Coin Walking'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:39 IST

Surendra Ahuja appointed Managing Director of Boeing Defence India

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Boeing on Tuesday announced the appointment of Surendra Ahuja as Managing Director of Boeing Defence India (BDI) based in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:51 IST

Moderate growth in air passenger markets, but weak air cargo demand

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 25 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for May released on Tuesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed moderate growth in international air passenger markets with sustained regional economic expansion supporting business and leisure travel markets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:46 IST

Police uncovers corporate racket, Indiabulls informs stock exchanges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance on Tuesday informed stock exchanges that investigations by the Gurugram Police against a person have blown the lid off a massive organised racket.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:40 IST

Piramal plans to sell all 20 pc stake in Shriram Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Piramal Enterprises is looking to sell its entire 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital, the financial services arm of the Shriram group.

Read More
iocl