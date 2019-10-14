Infosys slipped by 3.5 pc on Monday after Q2 results
Infosys slipped by 3.5 pc on Monday after Q2 results

Stocks wipe out early gains but end in green, Nifty closes at 11,330

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices shaved off intraday gains on Monday but ended marginally higher after a choppy trading session.
The BSE S&P Sensex closing at 38,214, about 87 points higher than its previous close, while the Nifty 50 wound up 25 points higher at 11,330.
All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange except for IT and PSU bank were in the green. Nifty realty closed 1.6 per cent higher, auto by 1.4 per cent and pharma by 1.2 per cent.
Among stocks, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) made a stellar debut on the bourses by listing at Rs 644, a 101 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 320 per share on the BSE.
Shares of Adani Gas zoomed 9.4 per cent to Rs 150.60 after the company said French energy giant Total SA will acquire 37.4 per cent stake in it for developing multi-energy offerings in the Indian energy market.
ONGC and Tata Motors gained by over 5 per cent while Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma were up by over 2 per cent each. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto and Tata Consultancy Services.
But Reliance Capital touched a low of Rs 15.75, falling 10 per cent after the company agreed to sell its stake in Reliance Securities to clear its outstanding debts.
Infosys slipped by 3.5 per cent after Q2 FY20 results showed the company's profit after tax grew by 5.8 quarter-on-quarter but down by 2.2 year-on-year to Rs 4,019 crore. The other losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corporation and UPL.
Meanwhile, Asian stock markets traded higher as signs of progress in the US-China trade emerged. South Korea' Kopsi and Shanghai composite index added 1.1 per cent each while Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed 0.8 per cent higher. Tokyo was on holiday.
Meanwhile, the European Union agreed on Friday to hold another round of intense negotiations with Britain in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock and secure a deal before the October 31 deadline.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Hindustan Lever Q2 net profit up 21 pc to Rs 1,848 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Monday posted net profit of Rs 1,848 crore during the July to September quarter, up 21 per cent year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:24 IST

Why now is the right time to invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers fixed deposit investments for those looking to grow their wealth reliably this festive season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:22 IST

Arm and Silicon Partners collaborate on IoT Development through...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For nearly 30 years the Arm ecosystem of more than 1,000 partners collaborated thanks to an underlying shared success model to deliver more than 150 billion chips.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:22 IST

Industry Alliance AARC to increase recycling of paper-based...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetra Pak India, the leading paper-based packaging and processing solutions provider today organized the 6th edition of its National Recycling Partners Meet in Gurugram, bringing together over 40 of its collection, recycling and NGO partners

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:54 IST

WAPCOS Limited with ILBS pledges against the menace of Hepatitis B and C

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in association with Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited organised 'I Pledge... (my support)' activity at WAPCOS Limited Corporate office at Gurugram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:48 IST

Gender Inclusivity and 'IAMKHADI' - Ample Missiion takes the...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): 11th October was marked as an important day, as it witnessed two very important issues being addressed at two eminent platforms in a fashionable manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:44 IST

Annamrita - serving food that nourishes the Soul

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Annamrita Foundation having its Megakitchen in, Pace city-II, sector-37, aims at providing healthy and hygienic mid-day meals to children all over the Gurugram District to more than 76,000 children daily.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:10 IST

LED Expo breaks records again proving growing LED Technology...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the Government's announcement of installing 2.1 lakh LED street lights in Delhi, it is a clear indication that the state capital has joined India's LED revolution in full force.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:09 IST

Kayakalp Awards: Medica Hospital bags cleanliness Award by GoI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kolkata-headquartered MedicaSuperspecialty Hospital has been recognised for its dedicated efforts towards excellence in promoting cleanliness, high standards of hygiene, sanitation and infection control.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:02 IST

Banks will ensure bill discounting facility for MSMEs to ease...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that public sector banks have sufficient liquidity and efforts are being made to ensure that due payments are released to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector by large corporates.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:03 IST

MIRAGGIO's ecstatic entry into the Handbag Industry

New Delhi [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Latest entrant to the handbag industry, the Milan-inspired brand, MIRAGGIO, kicks off with the launch of an exclusive women's handbag collection, pegged to freshen up the current fashion trends.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:01 IST

New Consortium to develop a common computing platform for...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading companies from the automotive and computing industries announced at last week a collaborative effort toward making fully self-driving vehicles a reality.

Read More
iocl