Strand Life Sciences joins Global Diagnostics Network (GDN)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): Strand Life Sciences, India, announced today that it has joined the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN), a strategic working group of major diagnostic laboratories collaborating to generate enhanced diagnostics insights to improve the delivery of global healthcare.

The GDN, launched in October 2018 by U.S.-based Quest Diagnostics, consists of the following companies: Al Borg Medical Laboratories, Dasa, GC Labs, Healius, KingMed Diagnostics, and SYNLAB. LSI Medience also joined the GDN today.

GDN initiatives will benefit patients, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical innovators, government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and academic institutions. Starting priority areas of focus include the standardized delivery and development of high quality companion diagnostics for pharmaceutical companies, and the creation of an emerging pathogen preparedness network to expedite infectious disease research and response. Additional initiatives will be rolled out based on regional and global priorities.

In India, Strand Life Sciences is focused on Oncology, Mother and Child, and technology-enabled Wellness segments.

"We are very pleased to join the GDN and learn from the rich experience of our fellow members as well as contribute through our special capabilities in genetics, bioinformatics and oncology", said Harish Natarajan, Chief Operating Officer and President, Clinical Diagnostics at Strand Life Sciences.

"We welcome Strand Life Sciences as a new GDN member, and are eager to continue acceleration of the network's programs that will reach patients in every part of the world", said Mark Machulcz, General Manager, Global Markets at Quest Diagnostics.

"The GDN continues to make great strides in increasing access to diagnostic technology and innovation, and in building the largest global launch platform for rapid deployment of companion diagnostics", he added.

Collectively, this worldwide community of nine leading healthcare companies has a presence in countries with two-thirds of the world's population, and over 90 per cent of the global pharmaceutical market.

