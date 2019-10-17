Daku’s installation WHY
Daku’s installation WHY

Street Art India and India Design Forum present artist Daku's installation "WHY"

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:28 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): St+art India Foundation, in collaboration with Government of Telangana and India Design Forum, has brought to Hyderabad a unique Urban Art Installation as part of World Design Assembly 2019.
Engaging with the rapidly growing problem of plastic-dumping that is choking our oceans, street artist Daku's installation 'Why' at the Hussain Sagar Lake is a colossal Question Mark ('?') created by using 3,00,000 recycled plastic bottles.
The installation also produces its own energy through solar power. Conceptualized by Daku and produced by St+art India in association with Showboat Production, Hyderabad, this project is commissioned by the Government of Telangana and India Design Forum. The installation will be placed on the surface of the lake for a period of one month.
Daku's works are recognized for establishing site-specific dialogues with the spaces he works within. Executed in the form of public art interventions, they engage with contemporary and complex topics, affecting their spectators with simple yet incisive commentaries.
In the same spirit, Daku's Question Mark aims to raise questions within the viewers - what can citizens do? What can governments and corporations do? Where do we go from here? What is the alternative?
These questions are posed to citizens, tourists, civic bodies and corporations alike, in the hope of a solution. It provokes us to take note of the growing number of problems associated with single-use plastics and encourages onlookers to self-reflect and start looking for alternatives.
"As an artist, this is my contribution to changing perceptions about the use of plastic, which is one of the biggest questions today. I hope this installation will help raise more questions in people's minds. This is my take on plastic against plastic", said Daku.
"Since 2016, when we started our work in Hyderabad, specifically in Maqtha, we have looked at the Hussain Sagar Lake as a location brimming with meanings. Daku's idea started taking shape back then and is now relevant more than ever. Public art plays a fundamental role in spreading socially relevant messages in a strong, direct and understandable manner and urban art interventions like this installation are crucial to create awareness and start building sensitivity for a more sustainable future. We are immensely glad that the dream of creating such a powerful installation has come through on the occasion of the Hyderabad Design Week, thanks to the support of the government and other partners", said Giulia Ambrogi, Co-founder, and Curator, St+art India Foundation, stressing on the importance of art to create wide-scale impact.
Exploring the use of public space as a tool for social messaging and impact, the installation seeks to initiate a conversation around a rapidly escalating global problem. Through its scale and magnitude, along with the prominence of its location, it is sure to catch the attention of the city and bring to light a prevailing issue of our times. Making use of solar-powered lights, the '?' will be lit through the night, making it accessible throughout the day.
"St+art is all about using art to convey the human experience, and embedding these works within public spaces to explore important agendas in a way that is both inclusive and impactful. We are delighted that for Hyderabad Design Week they have created a powerful installation, together with the artist Daku, which uses plastic bottles to draw attention to two important environmental issues - plastic and water - acting as a call to action for us all. Thank you Telangana, thank you St+art, and thank you Daku for "humanizing" design!" shared Rajshree Pathy, Founder and Director of India Design Forum.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:43 IST

TVS Motor reports Q2 net profit of Rs 255 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs 255 crore for the quarter ended September as against Rs 211 crore in the same period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:36 IST

Namaste America welcomes US Consul General, Mumbai, David J. Ranz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Atul Nishar, the president of Namaste America, hosted a reception to meet and greet David Ranz, the newly appointed US Consul General in Mumbai. The event was co-chaired by Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman of Wockhardt Group.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:34 IST

This Diwali let technology light up your corporate gifting

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): That time of the year is here! Celebrations abound. Half-yearly appraisals completed, Dussehra just over, it's the time to Disco! Sorry, its Santa Claus time for all Indians. Oye! Yaaron - its Diwali! And time for the employer to shower love & appreciati

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:15 IST

'M3M Foundation believes in giving back to the society' says...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M Foundation, celebrated its Foundation Day - 'We Care' by extending their support in community welfare initiatives including the launch of Stop Food Waste Project, launch of the scholarship program, free health check-up camp for the construction wor

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:08 IST

PVR reports 35 pc jump in Q2 profit at Rs 48 crore

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Multiplex cinema operator PVR Ltd on Thursday reported 35 per cent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.8 crore for the second quarter of current financial year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:49 IST

Borealis, Borouge and NOVA Chemicals are 'building tomorrow...

Vienna [Austria]/Dusseldorf [Germany] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Borealis, Borouge and NOVA Chemicals are dedicated to sustainable business growth through innovation. A long-term commitment to putting the customer first generates cooperation along the entire value chain, which in turn drives both growt

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:46 IST

Home Credit, Karur Vysya Bank tie up for joint lending partnership

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The India arm of Netherlands-based Home Credit Group has tied up with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) for joint lending to tap the large unbanked customer base across the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:37 IST

NIIT recognised as Vocational & Skill Development Training...

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has won the award under the education category for 'Vocational & Skill Development Training Institute' at the 17th Franchise Awards 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:16 IST

PUMA celebrates Women with the launch of "Propah Lady"

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global Sports Brand PUMA's new campaign Propah Lady counters the conventional idea of what makes women proper and redefines it. It celebrates the shift from women being told what to do, to them writing their own rules.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:06 IST

SIAM welcomes guidelines for setting up authorised vehicle...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday welcomed draft guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for setting up authorised vehicle scrapping facilities in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:59 IST

Make your home festival-ready with a personal loan for home...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers a collateral-free personal loan for home improvement on flexible terms to customers looking to get their houses renovated and ready for the festive season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:32 IST

India invites US investments in infrastructure projects

New York [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has invited US investments in infrastructure projects and reiterated the government's commitment towards transparent policy-making.

Read More
iocl