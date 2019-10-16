Daku Reveals St+Art HYD 2019 Pranav & Jay
Daku Reveals St+Art HYD 2019 Pranav & Jay

Street art supported by Asian Paints unveiled intriguing art in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:17 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): St+art India Foundation, supported by Asian Paints in collaboration with Government of Telangana and India Design Forum, has brought to Hyderabad an unprecedented Urban Art Installation as part of World Design Assembly 2019.
Studies estimate there are now 150 million metric tons of plastics in the world's oceans, adversely affecting our marine ecosystem. Plastic-dumping is choking our oceans and governments across nations have begun to take measures to curb the growing menace of plastic pollution.
Engaging with this rapidly growing problem, street artist Daku's installation 'Why' at the Hussain Sagar Lake is a colossal Question Mark ('?') created by using 3,00,000 recycled plastic bottles. The installation also produces its own energy through solar power.
Conceptualized by Daku and produced by St+art India and supported by Asian Paints in association with Showboat Production, Hyderabad, this project is commissioned by the Government of Telangana and India Design Forum. The installation will be placed on the surface of the lake for a period of one month.
"Since 2016, when we started our work in Hyderabad, specifically in Maqtha, we have looked at the Hussain Sagar Lake as a location brimming with meanings. Daku's idea started taking shape back then and is now relevant more than ever. Public art plays a fundamental role in spreading socially relevant messages in a strong, direct and understandable manner and urban art interventions like this installation are crucial to create awareness and start building sensitivity for a more sustainable future. We are immensely glad that the dream of creating such a powerful installation has come through on the occasion of the Hyderabad Design Week, thanks to the support of the government and other partners", said Giulia Ambrogi, Co-founder, and Curator, St+art India Foundation.
Daku's works are recognized for establishing site-specific dialogues with the spaces he works within. Executed in the form of public art interventions, they engage with contemporary and complex topics, affecting their spectators with simple yet incisive commentaries.
In the same spirit, Daku's Question Mark aims to raise questions within the viewers - what can citizens do? What can governments and corporations do? Where do we go from here? What is the alternative?
These questions are posed to citizens, tourists, civic bodies and corporations alike, in the hope of a solution. It provokes us to take note of the growing number of problems associated with single-use plastics and encourages onlookers to self-reflect and start looking for alternatives.
"As an artist, this is my contribution to changing perceptions about the use of plastic, which is one of the biggest questions today. I hope this installation will help raise more questions in people's minds. This is my take on plastic against plastic", said Artist Daku about the installation.
Exploring the use of public space as a tool for social messaging and impact, the installation seeks to initiate a conversation around a rapidly escalating global problem. Through its scale and magnitude, along with the prominence of its location, it is sure to catch the attention of the city and bring to light a prevailing issue of our times. Making use of solar-powered lights, the '?' will be lit through the night, making it accessible throughout the day.
"As a part of #HyderabadDesignWeek, @streetartindia artist @daku156 has constructed an installation in the shape of a question mark with 3 lakhs upcycled plastic bottles questioning the use of single-use plastic in the current ecological climate. My compliments to the ST+ART team", tweeted KT Rama Rao, Minister of MA&UA, Industries and IT&C in Telangana.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:24 IST

Bajaj Finserv's Sparkling Diwali: Avail great offers on business...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is running an exclusive offer on Loan for Doctors. With the festive season just around the corner, every doctor is sure to have a full schedule. To offer financing that keeps pace wi

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:20 IST

TIE Global Summit to hold the 12th annual TiE-Lumis...

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The TiE Global Summit four will be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 14 and 15 November 2019. It will also feature the 12th edition of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards which will take place at the same venue on the 14th evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Bank of Maharashtra complains of fake news in social media about...

Pune (Maharashtra), Oct 16 (ANI): Bank of Maharashtra has lodged a complaint with Pune Police and Cyber Cell against circulation fake news and spreading of rumours about its financial health on WhatsApp, news sites and other social media platforms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:31 IST

Stable outlook for global construction sector supported by...

Hong Kong, Oct 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said in a new report released on Wednesday that healthy revenue growth and book-to-bill ratios point to supportive business conditions for the global construction sector, supporting its stable outlook for the industry over the next 12 to 18 months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:27 IST

Inox Wind signs additional deal for SECI 50 MW capacity with Adani

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Energy solutions provider Inox Wind said on Wednesday it has closed a deal for sale of a 50 megawatt wind power project at Dayapar in Kutch district of Gujarat in which Adani Green Energy will be the strategic investor.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:34 IST

Forum highlights low-carbon technologies and policies as key to...

Changsha (Hunan) [China], Oct 16 (ANI): Countries in Asia and the Pacific must adopt more effective and innovative low-carbon policies and technologies to secure greener and more sustainable growth, delegates said on Wednesday at a forum hosted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Hunan Departm

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:03 IST

INVENT programme supports startups in low-income states

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): INVENT, a British government-supported programme, has successfully incubated 160 startups across different sectors since its inception in 2016, according to a senior official.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:37 IST

Indian eco-friendly batteries win Schneider Electric's 2019...

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the winning team of Go Green in the city 2019, its international student case study competition. Nimisha Varma and Naveen Suman of Team Aloe e-Cell f

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:24 IST

Equities flat in choppy session, Nifty realty gains 1.4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Equities see-sawed but remained in the green during early hours on Wednesday amid positive global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:15 IST

ACC reports 45 pc jump in September quarter profit at Rs 303 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd said on Tuesday its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 45 per cent to Rs 303 crore in the July to September quarter compared to Rs 209 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:05 IST

Delhi FSL doubles number of mobile forensic units to cater to...

New Delhi [India] Oct 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) has been sanctioned three more Mobile Crime Scene Units in addition to existing four units to handle the increasing volume of requests for crime scene examination and DNA evidence collection from Delhi Poli

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:00 IST

Pantene launches its new 'FREEDOM HAIR' Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): These are undoubtedly transformative times for young girls around the world, and Indian girls are also fueling the winds of change.

Read More
iocl