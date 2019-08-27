The company's products are sold in over 100 countries
The company's products are sold in over 100 countries

Strides Pharma acquires manufacturing facility from US-based Micelle BioPharma

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:30 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Tuesday that its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Inc has acquired a manufacturing facility in Florida from Micelle BioPharma Inc.
"Strides Pharma Inc has acquired the manufacturing facility under an asset purchase agreement with Micelle Biopharma Inc for a consideration of 0.5 million dollars (about Rs 3.6 crore) and will invest up to 10 million dollars (about Rs 71.7 crore) to build incremental capabilities and add additional dosage formats," the company said in a statement.
Strides Pharma Science said the site has undergone several successful US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspections and has no outstanding observations.
"Micelle's facility is based in Riviera Beach, Florida, and is one of the very few manufacturing facilities in the United States with a soft gel capsule (SGC) manufacturing suite for formulations with containment needs. It is also the only USFDA approved integrated manufacturing-packaging SGC facility in the United States," the company said.
Strides Pharma Science said that its US business has seen a significant ramp-up in the past few quarters due to sustained growth in base products and new product introductions through its own front-end. SGC is one of the important pivots in the company's growth.
Strides has a portfolio of over 10 approved SGCs in the United States and other regulated markets and a pipeline of 15 SGC abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) filed or under filing for the United States.
Strides Pharma Science said the company has over two billion annual capacity of SGC at its flagship site in Bengaluru. The Florida site will augment this capacity and offer an alternate site to support the company's growth plans.
With the addition of the Florida site, Strides now has eight formulation sites globally catering to the regulated and emerging markets.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:28 IST

Here's how you can benefit from Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The mounting cost of medical treatment these days could throw your funds off the gear if you don't have enough insurance cover or an emergency fund to fall back on.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:14 IST

Get loan against property in just 4 days with Bajaj Housing...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Over generations, residential or commercial properties have been considered as one of the safest appreciating assets. It is not unheard of, that investments have been made in properties not only with the intention of a higher return on

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:58 IST

Merck Foundation to conduct 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia...

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia Luminary" in Accra, Ghana on 29 and 30 October 2019. It will be co-chaired by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lad

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:57 IST

Moody's cautious over Indian government measures to boost economy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Global financial consulting major Moody's said on Tuesday that recent measures announced by the Indian government to stimulate economy will provide some support to investor confidence, resulting in 6.4 per cent real GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:31 IST

Equity indices remain volatile, PSU banks gain but IT stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices swung between gains and losses during early hours on Tuesday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Recent Increase in Trade Focus: Australia-India Trade and Investment Expo

Mumbai/Bengaluru [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to build on the recent increase in bilateral trade and economic growth, between Australia and India - Sydney, is set to host the 4th edition of the TatXpo 2019-Australia India Trade and Investment Expo, slated for 27th to 29th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:02 IST

Over 20k people attend Covelong Point festival 2019

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): For aficionados of Surfing, Music, and Yoga, it could have hardly got any better.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:55 IST

Schneider Electric launches a new digital ecosystem: Schneider...

New Delhi [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader of the digital transformation in energy management and automation, recently announced the launch of Schneider Electric Exchange, the world's first cross-industry open ecosystem dedicated to solving real-world sustainability and

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:13 IST

Q1 FY20 GDP growth pegged at 6 pc: FICCI Economic Outlook Survey

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): FICCI's latest Economic Outlook Survey released on Monday puts the quarterly median forecast at 6 per cent for GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:07 IST

Irshad Kamil with IPS officer Quaiser Khalid recited their poems...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Organised by Quaiser Khalid, an IPS officer, Pasbaan-e-Adab marked its 11th edition of Izhaar, the International Festival of Poetry at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:08 IST

Mitsubishi Corp to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan has signed an agreement to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy, a digital healthcare platform with a mission to provide consistent access to affordable healthcare in a convenient manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:25 IST

Merck Foundation in partnership with First Lady of Malawi...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, H.E. Prof Gertrude Mutharika together with Ministry of Education and Ministry of Information launched an inspiring children story

Read More
iocl