The company mainly operates in regulated markets and has 'In Africa For Africa' strategy
The company mainly operates in regulated markets and has 'In Africa For Africa' strategy

Strides Pharma reports Q2 EBITDA at Rs 150 crore on revenue of Rs 718 crore

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:43 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science on Friday reported consolidated revenues at Rs 718 crore during the July to September quarter, demonstrating a 37 per cent year-on-year growth.
In Q2 FY19, it had reported revenues at Rs 524 crore while they totalled Rs 688 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal (Q1 FY20).
The consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled Rs 150 crore, up 210 per cent year-on-year and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter.
EBITDA margins stood at 21 per cent, up by 300 basis point quarter-on-quarter and 1,170 bps year-on-year. EBITDA margin expansion was led by good performance in the regulated markets, said the company.
"This quarter's financial results validate our reset strategy, with an enhanced focus on growth and margin opportunities from regulated markets," said Group CEO and Managing Director Arun Kumar.
"These markets now contribute to over 85 per cent of our revenues, establishing the strength of our operating model built around diversified markets and carefully selected product portfolio," he said in a statement.
In spite of underperforming emerging markets and continued R&D spend, the group EBITDA margins exceeded 20 per cent for the first time in many quarters, said Kumar.
"But the challenges of institutional business and emerging markets persist. We continue to evolve on our course-corrected strategy, which will deliver positive outcomes in the near term."
Strides Pharma Science mainly operates in the regulated markets and has an 'In Africa For Africa' strategy along with an institutional business to service donor-funded markets.
The company's global manufacturing sites are located at Bengaluru, Pondicherry and Chennai in India, Singapore, Milan in Italy, Nairobi in Kenya and Florida in the United States. It focusses on 'difficult to manufacture' products that are sold in over 100 countries.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:23 IST

Airtel launches initiative to support startups, acquires stake...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch of its startup accelerator programme to support growth of early-stage Indian tech startups.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:51 IST

India's credit squeeze pushes growth to a six-year low: Fitch Ratings

London [Britain], Oct 25 (ANI): The Indian economy is being held back by a large squeeze in credit availability emanating from non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), according to Fitch Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:30 IST

Infosys announces stock incentives for nearly 7,000 mid-level employees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Infosys has announced stock incentive option to its mid-level 6,949 eligible employees in the form of restricted stock units (RSU).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:04 IST

Dixon Technologies to manufacture mobile phones for Samsung

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Dixon Technologies said on Friday it has entered into an agreement with Samsung India Electronics for manufacturing mobile feature phones.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:34 IST

Equity indices witness volatile trading, telecom stocks plunge...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices see-sawed during early hours on Friday as investors mulled over mixed corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:21 IST

OPPO to offer users Android 10 ColorOS trial and Reno is the...

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): World's leading smartphone brand OPPO officially upgraded the ColorOS limited public trial version based on Android 10. The Reno will be the first to upgrade, other handsets such as Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2 will be upgrading within the year of 2019

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:57 IST

Ignite Mudra's Vighna free Visarjan campaign puts Safety First...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The elaborate 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the pomp and glory witnesses' accidents of several devotees every year drown during the immersion of the deity in the sea or the riverside.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:17 IST

GENUI and PRIMEPULSE invest in Mindcurv

Kochi (Kearala) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital transformation market leader Mindcurv is aiming to significantly broaden its customer offering and play an active role in the ongoing market consolidation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Titan Eyeplus forays into smart eyewear with Skyfly Mutrics Smart Eyewear

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its endeavour to offer quality international standards to its consumers, Titan Eyeplus, India's leading optical brand, introduces Skyfly Mutrics Smart eye wear to India in association with Skyfly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:14 IST

SKV presents Workplace Trends Conclave, India

New Delhi [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Studiokon Ventures Private Limited (SKV) presents Workplace Trends, India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:14 IST

Fanzart wins 2 Awards, launches 14 new models at ACETECH, Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fanzart, announced the launch of its 14 new Designer Fans at AceTech Exhibition, one of the most prestigious and specialized exhibition for Architectural innovations and design products.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:13 IST

Binge on the Festive Fashion Feast with Brand Paisley's Javer Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Festivity is just around the corner and the festive vibes can already be felt in the air, as Brand Paisley brings to you a wide range of its floral collection- Javer available in bright colors for those ladies who wants to be dressed up has

Read More
iocl