Strong regulatory framework needed for efficient water management: Gopal Krishna Agarwal

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): A strong regulatory framework is needed to ensure efficient water management in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal has said.

Addressing a virtual event organised by Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS), Agarwal called for the implementation of National Water Framework regulations.

Agarwal, who has co-authored the book, 'Water an Element of Life: Price Sensitivity and Consumption by the Marginalised' said water should be provided as a public good to all sections of the society.



Pradeep S Mehta, Secretary General, CUTS, called for putting in place an integrated approach to deal with the issues related to water management.

"Local governments play an essential role in water management. But they are not properly empowered. There is a need to empower local institutions," said Mehta.

"As a consumer, we have the right to water but we need to exercise this right while simultaneously ensuring our responsibility to manage and conserve water," said Bipul Chatterjee, Executive Director, CUTS.

Mathew Cherian, Chair, CARE India, said traditional knowledge is essential to recharge water. "There is great pressure on groundwater across the country and states like Rajasthan may face severe stress in coming years. Therefore, for better management of water resources, the wisdom of people and community knowledge is vital," Cherian said. (ANI)

