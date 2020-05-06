Stryder recognized with 'The ET Iconic Brands of India' award

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Country's fastest growing bicycle brand Stryder has been bestowed with ET Iconic Brands of India Award 2020.

Stryder owned by Stryder Cycle Private Limited (SCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of TATA International Limited, today has carved a niche in the manufacture and marketing of bicycles in the Indian domestic and export market. The brand is known for its innovative products covering the entire customer spectrum.

"It is the amalgamation of our consistent quality, eternal passion, team effort and constant R&D to offer superior products that we have been acknowledged for in what we are doing. We hope to take the growth baton forward and continue to set higher standards by bringing innovative and best quality cycles to our consumers," said Rahul Gupta, Business Head, SCPL, while commenting on this achievement.

The 3rd Edition of the ET Iconic Brands of India showcased successful brand stories and outlined the DNA of the legendary brands, taking a deep dive into what has made them stand out and what they are doing as an ongoing process to live up to their iconic status. The exceptional growth stories of these homegrown brands mark them out as icons truly worthy of emulation.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

