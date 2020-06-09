Students of MET Rishikul Vidyalaya, Mumbai Shine at Cambridge IGCSE Exams 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) recently announced the results for IGCSE Exams (Grade 10). The exam was conducted in February month before the lockdown.

This year approximately 41000 students appeared for IGCSE exams. MET Rishikul Vidyalaya, one of the top 2 schools in Mumbai by Times Preschool Survey 2020 announced 100 per cent results and it is their 4th consecutive achievement in a row.

Total of 41 students of MRV had appeared for the IGCSE exam this year and more than 60 per cent of the students have scored A* grade (Between 90-100 per cent) & A grade (Between 80-89 per cent). MRV is extremely proud of their school toppers Pratha Kini (93.86 per cent), Rahil Mandalia (92.8 per cent), Vivaan Jhaveri (92.28 per cent), Arhan Pande (91.71 per cent), Priyanshi Kothari (91.28 per cent) and Samuel Barrett (91.28 per cent) for their outstanding performance in this exam. Furthermore, two students Ansh Juthani and Sanchay Gadia have scored 99/100 in Mathematics which is indeed a great accomplishment.

Many students from MET Rishikul Vidyalaya have performed well in other subjects scoring A* & A grades. The result witnessed 30 students out of 41 applicants (73 per cent of students) in Mathematics, 22 students out of 30 applicants (73 per cent of students) in Physics, 21 students out of 29 applicants (72 per cent of students) in Chemistry, 28 students out of 40 applicants (70 per cent of students) in Business Studies have scored A* & A grades.

Considering these outstanding achievements, Principal Dr. G. Nagashree said that, "MRV students have yet again proved that success is the result of constant hard work, passion and consistent improvement. This success has been only possible with the sincere efforts of students, their parents and our teachers. Also, the credit should be given to MRV's teaching pedagogy which firmly believes that learning is a constant and continuous process for both, students and staff. Thus, the emphasis is laid on research-backed best teaching practices and modern technology in the school."

"We plan and execute our curriculum to fit the technologically aided learning process to increase the wealth of the child's conceptual learning combined with relevant content. At MRV, teaching and learning are executed in a manner that facilitates revisiting the key concepts to ensure that students gain an enduring understanding of the entire syllabus. It encourages a learner-centered, experiential, and enquiry-based approach to learning which is at the core of the Cambridge Secondary curriculum," Nagashree added.

Nagashree further said, "We take utmost care to plan and implement CAIE guidelines for curriculum implementation and assessments for each subject. This is the reason why our learners are prepared admirably to achieve great success."

