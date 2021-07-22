Study At Home, an e-Learning startup poised to grow with support from Venture Capitalist Funds

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/SRV Media): Study At Home is an e-Learning startup valued at 75 Million USD as of July 2021.

With an eye on business expansion, the company plans to expand its operations through possible tie-ups with national and international service providers in the areas of online education. Study At Home is a recognized startup by the Government of India and has a network of over 100 educators teaching over 50,000 students spread across India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh & UAE.

Going forward, the company will focus on collaborating with Ed-Tech giants with respect to B2B transactions which will help it to reach out to the unserved population looking for the benefits of E-Learning.

Study At Home has obtained a Certificate of Eligible Business from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India and has also been recognized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The company was founded in 2018 by the educator & author CA Raj K Agrawal and is bootstrapped with revenue growing at 5x each year.

Study At Home offers preparation material in the form of an eBook and video lectures for several professional, academic, and educational entrance exams like CA, CS, CMA, JEE, NEET, Banking, SSC, Railway, CBSE Class 8 to 12, DU B.Com, M.Com, and BBA, among others. Study At Home's hot-selling content includes value-added courses like Tally, Stock Market, MS Excel, PowerPoint, Financial Modeling & Digital Marketing, etc. The company plans to introduce new and innovative online live classes for a better learning experience.



The courses of "Study At Home" are also available on Udemy, Flipkart, Amazon and other e-Learning Portals. The company also provides e-training modules for corporate employees. The courses are offered through the website Study At Home and Android App "Study At Home - Learning App". The Android App has been launched recently in December 2020 and is an affordable option as compared to face-to-face class.

CA Raj K Agrawal, founder of "Study At Home" says, "Since our inception three years ago, we have been deeply involved into bringing value through education across the masses and bridging the gap with the unserved population. Hence, we look forward to the multiple rounds of raising funds, which would enable the company to strengthen its technology, market presence and human resources"

Study At Home has received the Indian Achievers Award for excellence in education. It has also received the Raising Star Award from Sourav Ganguly. The company has a Youtube channel by the same name with over 2.5 Lakhs subscribers and has been awarded the silver play button.

The company seeks to provide quality professional classes to the masses all across India and abroad at a much affordable cost from the comfort of their home. The size, standard, duration, and quality of coaching imparted are result-oriented.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

