Study the creative disciplines of techno-management with Krupanidhi School of Management

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI/SRV Media): Krupanidhi School of Management is one amongst the best PGDM and MBA colleges in Bangalore with exceptional ranks and courses.

This business school believes in providing the best of education and experience to its students via multitude of factors like the advanced new age curriculum with focus on research, innovation and entrepreneurship, exceptional faculties and subject matter experts from industries, state-of-the art infrastructure and myriad of industrial exposure and opportunities to cater to the wholesome growth of the students. Over the years, it has ranked to be one of the best colleges for Management in India.

At Krupanidhi School of Management, the MBA and PGDM programmes are provided with a large range of specializations coupled with numerous value added courses such that each student masters the technical knowledge in their chosen field whilst being adept with the technological advancement in the same as well as related fields. The students are provided free access to 120 plus certification courses from IBM to help fuel the technological competencies within the students.

Students who opt for the MBA programme can also pursue a second specialization and choose from a plethora of options such as Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Health Management, Banking Finance and Insurance Services Management, Startups and SMEs Management.

Under the two-year full-time PGDM program, aspirants can either opt for Techno-Management or pursue dual specialization. The Techno-Management courses offer three specializations in the form of PGDM in Healthcare Analytics, PGDM in International Business, and PGDM in Information Technology. Under the PGDM dual specialization programme, students can choose between Finance, IT, HRM, Operations, Marketing, Retail, and many more.

Furthermore, students also benefit from the International Exposure Programme which forms the core of the PGDM curriculum, wherein, students get 15 days of international industrial as well as academic exposure in the United States of America. In a nutshell, the PGDM programme is a global standard curriculum that combines the knowledge of management with skills in technology such that the graduating students have immensely diverse career options to choose from.

Application of analytics into various fields of management has revolutionized the industry and the PGDM students can very well lead the way further.



"KSM focuses on global education which we consider the pivotal catalyst for economic growth and societal progress and innovation is given the utmost importance as it's the key to develop the institution and as well as help the young minds get the best education there is. Krupanidhi School of Management believes as we move into the continuously evolving world, we will emerge as the best institute to look forward to and will continue to innovate in all dimensions and navigate them into the ever-growing and fluctuating world of education," said Dr Sarita Iyer, DEAN Management Studies.

Students can greatly benefit from the institute's excellent track record of placements ever since its establishment. Krupanidhi School of Management is recognized in the market as facilitator and curator of industry-ready individuals with the passion to learn and adapt to the dynamic world. Their meticulous process to prepare the students has resulted in the business school being successful in placing the students with the highest salary package of Rs 18 lacs per annum.

Owing to the 800 plus recruiting partners, Krupanidhi School of Management boasts a 90 per cent placement record.

Krupanidhi School of Management has been ranked as 8th Best B-School in South India by the Times of India Ranking Survey and 36th in the top 100 B Schools by The Times of India and has also been ranked 25th Best Private Institute in India by Times of India. Additionally, the business school has also received the Platinum Institute rank by AICTE-CII Survey 2020.

Since its inception, Krupanidhi School of Management has been at the receiving end of multiple honors and accolades owing to their progressive thinking and tireless commitment to impart high-quality education.

Krupanidhi School of Management is playing an important role in developing and educating the best minds in India. The students at KSM are the entrepreneurs of tomorrow who will play a pivotal role in developing and committing to the betterment of society with their knowledge and experience at the institute.

For more information, visit: https://www.ksm.edu.in/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

