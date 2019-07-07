Subir Raha Memorial Lecture: Dr Kirit Parikh pitches for Sustainable Development Goals

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Padma Bhushan Dr Kirit Parikh on Saturday made a pitch for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in his keynote address at the 9th Subir Raha Memorial Lecture jointly organised by Global Compact Network India (GCNI) and ONGC at ONGC Corporate office here.

The theme of the keynote address was -- 'How can corporate organisations help achieve Sustainable Development Goals'.

The event was organised on Friday.

In his address, Dr Parikh delved deep into the pivotal role the corporates can play to achieve SDGs identified by the United Nations.

"While CSR activities can address SDG goals directly, their production methods and processes can make large contributions to sustainable development," he said.

"Corporates have unique advantages of resources of finance and skilled manpower, which can not only help plan the interventions better but also implement them effectively. Also, they can think out of the box, innovate and avoid bureaucratic inefficiencies and delays," he further said.

In his welcome address, Shashi Shanker, President, UN-GCNI and CMD-ONGC, said: "ONGC as a responsible corporate is actively pursuing the UN Sustainable Development Goals through its social and environmental interventions."

Talking about late Subir Raha, he said: "ONGC cherishes his passion and foresight which has led the GCNI to become one of the top 10 leading networks among the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) family."

Over 400 people from diverse institutions and sectors like corporate, civil society organisations, UN agencies and business schools including students from various universities and institutions attended the programme. (ANI)

