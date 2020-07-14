Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro said on Monday that its board of directors has decided to induct Subramanian Sarma as an Executive Director besides elevating S V Desai and T Madhava Das to the board.
"The slew of board-level appointments reflects L&T's resolve to chart an aggressive future in its businesses," it said.
Sarma is at present CEO and Managing Director of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T. In his new role, he will be designated Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy).
From August 19, Sarma will hold board-level responsibility for L&T's Power business in addition to his current responsibility in the hydrocarbon business.
Desai and Das are both members of the company's apex-level executive management committee and have been elevated to the board with immediate effect.
L&T's CEO and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said the hydrocarbon and power businesses internationally are generally viewed as a cluster, and L&T will now adopt the same integrated strategy.
"We require a global vision with a strong local orientation. All these colleagues have proven their worth in extremely testing circumstances and are well-equipped to take on the added responsibility of steering the future course of their respective businesses," he said in a statement.
L&T is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with more than 18 billion dollars in revenue and operations in over 30 countries. (ANI)
Subramanian Sarma inducted as Executive Director on L&T board
ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:12 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro said on Monday that its board of directors has decided to induct Subramanian Sarma as an Executive Director besides elevating S V Desai and T Madhava Das to the board.