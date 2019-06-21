Subway adds Loaded Signature Wraps to its menu in India
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:22 IST

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Subway® India has introduced new Loaded Signature Wraps available in Multigrain and Spinach tortillas. Aspiring to deliver double the filling with double the flavour, Signature Wraps would be added as a permanent menu item across all Subway® restaurants in the country and would also be available on delivery platforms.

The Signature Wraps are made with a double portion of protein to deliver more filling and flavourful experience in every bite. Priced at Rs 210 for the vegetarian and Rs 240 for the non-vegetarian, the Signature Wraps would let the guests customise the wraps as per their choice. The guests will have an option to make any Submarine Sandwich (sub), other than egg sub, a Signature Wrap at the given price. 

"Signature wraps is a big attempt by us to expand the choice for our guests besides sandwiches and salads. We already have smaller sized wraps which worked as a snacking item but this one is more satisfying because of bigger size and with double the filling," said Shuchi Monga, Head of Marketing, Subway®, South Asia. 

To make Signature Wraps easy for on-the-go consumption and deliveries, Subway® will have special pillow packs in which these wraps will be served.

To promote the new product, Subway® India has created a 360-degree marketing campaign led by digital where bespoke creative derived from the main TVC will be played. "The insight for the campaign comes from the fact that today's competitive fast-paced life leads to a lot of stress and, for a while, one could escape from it by indulging into a loaded signature wrap. The punch line, load mat le, asli loaded signature wrap le, marries the consumer insight with the core product benefit aptly," added Monga.

The TVC has been produced by Happy Making Films and the creative agency is Dentsu Creative Impact. "We have tried to create a cinematic look and feel in this film so that it creates intrigue amongst the audience. The use of high contrast lighting, with clever use of colour, makes it stand out from any other ad film currently playing," said Gaurav Kandpal, Director, Happy Making Films.

"The TVC has been shot from a digital-first consumption perspective with the clear objective of getting high viewership", added Kandpal.

Subway® began its operations in India in 2001 and currently operates a chain of more than 650 restaurants in more than 70 Indian cities. The brand leads the way in the quick service restaurant industry in terms of its product line-up which is traditionally deemed fresh and more nutritious.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

