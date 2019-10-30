Subway to celebrate World Sandwich Day with 'GoodComesBack' campaign and Bogo offer

New Delhi [India] Oct 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Initiating the celebration of World Sandwich Day 2019, Subway® India is inviting its guests to be a part of their global campaign #GoodComesBack by availing 'Buy One Get One Free' (Bogo) offer on all menu items on Friday, November 01, 2019.

Taking their partnership forward for the third consecutive year, Subway® India has again partnered with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) as part of World Sandwich Day proceedings. Subway® will contribute a fixed amount to the KSCF fund for the welfare of children for every order placed at all Subway® restaurants in India on November 01, 2019.

"Our guests look forward to celebrate World Sandwich Day with us by availing the offer. For us, it is an opportunity to manifest that as a brand we care about the betterment of the society by associating with a good cause. We are glad to partner with KSCF for the third time", said Ranjit Talwar, Country Director, Subway® South Asia.

This year's campaign #GoodComesBack stems from the insight that when you do good, good things happen. "First good is when the guests buy a menu item, they get one free and the following good is that they contribute towards the welfare of children", said Shuchi Monga, Head of Marketing, Subway® South Asia.

The offer is valid across all participating restaurants in India on dine-in and takes away orders.

Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving seven million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 37 million combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily.

Subway® began its operations in India in 2001 and currently operates a chain of more than 660 restaurants across 70 Indian cities. The brand leads the way in the quick-service restaurant industry in terms of its product line-up which is traditionally deemed fresh and more nutritious.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

