"Summit on Sustainability" in Delhi on 18th December

New Delhi [India] Dec 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The capital is all set to witness a day-long summit on sustainability on December 18, 2019, at Hotel Lalit, New Delhi.

Climate change has begun to take root in our collective consciousness and the world is waking up to it. Realizing the urgency and magnitude of the risks and threats to our environment summit will take up the barriers to sustainable development, explore and share sustainable ideas and solutions.

The day-long Summit will comprise of two sessions. The first session will focus on "Environmental Sustainability and Economic Development: Antithetical to each other?"

While the second session will include "Water Rejuvenation or Water Wars: What are we heading for?"

The panel discussions will include noted Environmentalists. The inaugural session will address by Nitin Gadkari Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Government of India, Rajiv Kumar, Vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog & Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj.

The sessions will offer industry and academic perspectives on the theme and its relevance in the context of India - a developing economy - along with providing hands-on experience on real-time situations and sustainability challenges and engaging the participants in devising practical and effective and practical policy solutions for addressing these challenges.

The idea is to bring in all the stakeholders on one platform and discuss the fundamental questions about sustainability and come up with some practical policy suggestions.

Also is high time we focus on the facts. The 2019 summit on sustainability will marshal the data to measure past progress and assess where and how policymakers, financial institutions, and business leaders should act. Where we stand on the sustainability front compared with where we ought to be. Highlighting the areas we are lacking and the kind of effort that we need to put in.

The summit is the brainchild of Panchjanya and Organiser, the flagship publication of 73-year-old Bharat Prakashan (Delhi) Limited.

