The company has 42 manufacturing facilities across six continents
The company has 42 manufacturing facilities across six continents

Sun Pharma's Q2 net profit up 12.6 pc at Rs 1,064 crore

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:48 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit for the second fiscal quarter at Rs 1,064 crore with resulting net profit margin at 13.4 per cent.
Adjusted for the exceptional item of Rs 1,214 crore for Q2 last year, net profit growth was 12.6 per cent.
Income from operations stood at Rs 7,949 crore, marking a growth of 16 per cent over the same quarter last year. India sales marked a growth of 35 per cent at Rs 2,515 crore.
The US finished dosage sales were flat at 339 million dollars while emerging markets sales were up by 3 per cent at 201 million dollars. Rest of the world sales totalled 161 million dollars, witnessing a growth of 49 per cent.
The R&D investments were at Rs 488 crore (6.1 per cent of sales) compared to Rs 452 crore (6.6 per cent of sales) for Q2 FY19.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q2 FY20 were at Rs 1,616 crore, up by 12 per cent over Q2 last year with a resulting EBITDA margin of 20.3 per cent.
"We continue to focus on cost savings and efficiency improvement to align our generic business with the changing industry dynamics," said Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi. "Simultaneously, we continue to progress on building our global speciality business."
Sun Pharma is the world's fourth-largest speciality generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.
Delivering products for customers and patients in over 100 countries, its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across six continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:29 IST

Nifty settles above 12,000 mark, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank top gainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range on Thursday with the Nifty index closing above 12,000 mark for the first time since June 3.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:52 IST

Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, has been formally inducted into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:31 IST

SimilarWeb, Altudo help Indian brands leverage digital insights...

Tel Aviv [Israel]/Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): SimilarWeb, the world's leading market Intelligence Company, with their partner Altudo, customer experience and martech company, have helped brands create personalized digital experiences and strategies that drive revenue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:29 IST

3EA, knowledge based consulting group, enters NCR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/Newsvoir): A home grown management consulting group 3EA has significant presence in India and Singapore by 7 Knowledge Centres.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:19 IST

HPCL's Q2 profit drops by 4 pc to Rs 1,053 crore as refining...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,052 crore for the quarter ended September 30, down by 4 per cent compared to the same period of last fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:38 IST

September air freight volumes globally remain weak: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 7 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for global air freight markets on Thursday showing that demand measured in freight tonne kilometres decreased by 4.5 per cent in September 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:51 IST

Moody's places Yes Bank's ratings under review for downgrade

Singapore, Nov 7 (ANI): A week after Yes Bank reported loss of Rs 600 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2 FY20), Moody's Investors Service has placed the private sector lender's foreign currency issuer rating of Ba3 under review for downgrade.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:30 IST

Qatar Airways may pick up stake in Air India: CEO Al Baker

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Qatar Airways is keen to spread its wings in India which ranks as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:14 IST

Planning a destination wedding - finance it with a Personal Loan...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Weddings are lavish, extravagant celebrations in India, and according to a research by The Economic Times, the average Indian couple spends anything between Rs 10 and Rs 20 lakh to make the big day memorable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:14 IST

Home decor enthusiasts and interior decorators regret not having...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Most Decor Enthusiasts and users, at some point of time, have struggled to hunt for the Finest Home Decor Content and Resources, as they go about creating that home of their dreams.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:49 IST

IndiGo, Qatar Airways sign codeshare pact to bolster...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Low-cost airline IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, enabling the latter to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:09 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 profit dips 32 pc to Rs 702 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance's consolidated net profit dipped by 32 per cent to Rs 702 crore in the July to September quarter from Rs 1,035 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

Read More
iocl