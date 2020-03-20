Sunflame conferred 'Brand of the Decade 2020' by Brand Advertising Research and Consulting (BARC), Asia

New Delhi [India] March 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunflame, one of the leading companies in India for Kitchen Appliances has been recognised as 'Brand of the Decade 2020' by Brand Advertising Research and Consulting Pvt Ltd (BARC), Asia at a tantalising event, held recently in Mumbai.

The award was given to the company for outstanding customer recall and efforts towards successfully creating loyalty and trust among its esteemed customers.

KL Verma, Managing Director, Sunflame had the honour of receiving the award under the 'Kitchen Appliances' category, for their constant efforts in building brand trust and loyalty amongst most Indian households.

Sunflame is among the leading brand names like Samsung, Parle Biscuits, Johnson Tiles, Sofit Soya Milk, Protinex, Michelin India, Madhur Sugar, etc., who received this honour in their respective categories.

The guest of honour & a well-known Bollywood playback singer, Bhoomi Trivedi and Benny Dayal also graced the awards night with their presence. Legendary director and screenwriter, Shyam Benegal also congratulated the brands and organisers who set a benchmark showcasing through their expertise and passion to be the best, among many other eminent Jury members.

Further, the awards ceremony also saw the launch of the most awaited "Prestigious Brands of India, Brands of the Decade 2020" coffee table book.

BARC Asia is one of Asia's leading independent research and brand listing agency. The awardees were shortlisted basis extensive three-phase research conducted on brands in India.

"Brand of the Decade" includes the most extolled, innovative, steadfast brands that have in the long run managed to establish an incomparable set of beacons to reinforce profound marketing connect with their customers.

Along with Sunflame, 500 other companies went through an expert analysis and attributes based qualitative research.

