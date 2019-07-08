Sunita Aggarwal
Sunita Aggarwal

Sunita Aggarwal launches her Fitness Studio - SRA Pilates Fitness

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:16 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 08(ANI/NewsVoir): Fitness">Fitness enthusiast and a mother of two beautiful children, Sunita Aggarwal, announce the launch of her first fitness studio by the name SRA Pilates Fitness">Fitness in Chembur, Mumbai.
The studio was launched at a grand event in the presence of Bollywood's fit and fabulous Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal.
Vidyut was seen trying his hands on some Pilates techniques in front of the guests and media fraternity. Also present at the event were supermodels Sheela Tiruchi, Sandhya Shetty, Sucheta Sharma, Deepti Gujral, Candice Pinto, Robbie Mairh, Harshvardhan Ahlawat, Kavita Kharayat, Sunny Kamble and Hemangi Parte amongst others.
Sunita Aggarwal is a certified Balanced Body USA and Fletcher practioner. She is also a Booty Barre Practioner, learned from Tracy Millet. She has learnt nutrition along with sport nutrition from ACSM.
"I am so happy and excited to launch my first fitness studio in Mumbai. Fitness">Fitness has been my all-time passion and I am overwhelmed with the kind of support I have received from my family and friends, in making my dream come true. I am thankful to Vidyut Jammwal for gracing the event with his presence. He is one of the fittest man in the industry and who else can be the best person to break the myth that Pilates is mostly for women. Pilates is for men and by men, that's the perception I want to change", said Sunita Aggarwal.
"I always wanted to give my members a complete workout plan that works on their all 3-energy systems. Complete Fitness">Fitness Studio which work on core strength, endurance, mobility, cardiovascular activities, muscle strength, bone density", she added.
SRA Pilates Fitness">Fitness has some of the best certified and experienced fitness trainers in the industry, having a scientific approach to training.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

